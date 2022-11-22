BATHURST'S Nick North and Hollee Simons claimed the spoils in Sunday's opening round of the Central West Inter Club Triathlon series at Mudgee to get their club off to an excellent start.
After coming into first transition on the run-swim-bike-swim-run race in second place North took the lead in the pool and never looked back, extending his lead with every following leg to win in a time of 53 minutes and 52 seconds.
Mudgee duo Matt Webster (56:26) and Matt Low (58:06) filled out the podium.
Bathurst's Angus Argent-Smith (58:29) produced a quick final run leg to almost get himself inside the top three while Simons (59:57) was fifth overall and the first woman across the line.
Simons was enjoying her first competitive event since taking part in the Ironman World Championships at Kona, Hawaii, and was surprised at how well she held up over the course of the event.
"It was a shock to the system, but a good one," she said.
"I surprised myself with the amount of top end that I ended up having. I expected to feel a bit sluggish and a bit slow but I was quite peppy. I think it was just the change of pace that I was excited for."
Sunday's race might have been a far cry from the 3.8 kilometre swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run that Simons completed in the sweltering and blustery Kona conditions but it presented its own challenges.
Simons said it's definitely not easy to ask the body to shift into sprint mode after training so long for the ultimate endurance event.
"My heart rate had a bit of a shock. I'm certainly not used to peak that high for that long," she said.
"For the last six months it's been a fair bit lower for a fair bit longer, but overall my body handled it pretty well, which I was quite surprised about.
"It was a nice to be fractionally under the hour mark as well."
Orange's Kim Dale (1:08:33) was the next closest female competitor.
Simons' second swim leg was down only five seconds from her one earlier in the race and her final run leg was a second faster than her one that started her race.
"My first run and swim were pretty much the same times as my second run and swim, which is a good reflection of the fitness I'm probably still carrying," she said.
"The bike leg was very windy. It was a pretty hard bike, but luckily in comparison to the other legs it's quite long, and that suits me quite well. I was happy with the consistency across the race.
"Even though it was only over the course of an hour I don't feel that I died off towards the end."
In the men's race, North was behind Webster by 16 seconds after the opening run leg but got in front on the opening swim leg when he went 40 seconds quicker than his Mudgee rival.
North's bike leg was over a minute faster than the rest of the field and his second swim leg was only 10 seconds down on his opening one.
Richard Argent-Smith (eighth) and Thomas Hanrahan (10th) were the other Bathurst competitors to finish inside the top 10.
The next Bathurst race will take place this Sunday while the club will also host the next round of the inter club series on January 26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.