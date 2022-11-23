GAINING one selection in a state cricket side is a moment of pride for any association but it will be double the fun for Bathurst when it comes to this year's NSW Country under 19s side.
Angus Parsons and Cooper Brien will be heading off to the Australian Under 19s Male Cricket Championships in Adelaide next month after locking up their spots in the NSW Country team.
Parsons, who has stepped right into Mosman's second grade side in Sydney Premier Cricket, and Brien, who has been in red hot form with the bat for St Pat's Old Boys, will take on Australia's best junior talent across the December 15-22 tournament.
For Parsons the selection comes after he took part in the Australian Under 17s Male Cricket Championships earlier this year while for Brien it's his first step up to a national tournament.
Western Zone will be well represented at the championships, with the Bathurst pair also joined by Orange's Mac Webster.
The move up to the under 19s competition is an exciting moment for Parsons.
"I can't wait to play, with Cooper and Mac being in the same team as me. There's some great players in this team. It's great to have all of us [Western] guys backing each other up," he said.
"It's great to make it after putting a lot of hard work in. There's so many great cricketers around the country we'll be playing against so we've got to play to the conditions, go out there positive and enjoy it all."
Parsons picked up two wickets for Mosman in his recent second grade debut in Sydney.
He's hoping that a strong performance at the upcoming national champs will continue his promising start to the 2022-23 season.
"I've played a game of second grade, a T20 game and a couple of Poidevin-Gray games as well," Parsons said.
"This is my first season down in Sydney cricket and it's been great. I haven't been able to play a whole lot of cricket because of the HSC and the weather, but it's nice to have everything back up and running again."
Brien started his Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season with a bang by hitting 108 in the opening round, and two games later he hit an unbeaten 67.
His form has also extended into the Western Zone Premier League competition, where he hit 84 for Bathurst in their victory over Orange.
The Saints batter said it was a thrill to learn he'd booked his ticket to South Australia.
"I'm very excited. It was a shock when I heard about it but I'm very grateful for the opportunity," he said.
"This is my first ever national champs so this is a pretty big opportunity for me.
"I always played in the State Challenges but obviously hadn't done enough to make that next step up. This year I've put in the hard work and I've finally made it, which is really exciting."
"It's been a big year to start off for me. I'm really loving my cricket at the moment."
NSW Country will start their competition with a meeting against Western Australian on December 15.
