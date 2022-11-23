Western Advocate
Gus Parsons, Cooper Brien named in NSW Country side to compete at Australian Under 19s Male Cricket Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:43pm, first published 12:00pm
GAINING one selection in a state cricket side is a moment of pride for any association but it will be double the fun for Bathurst when it comes to this year's NSW Country under 19s side.

