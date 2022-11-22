Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Pat's home ground expected to be closed for cleaning until April

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:15pm, first published November 22 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Arrow Oval is expected to be closed until April 2023 as it requires cleaning following last week's flood. Picture by Phil Blatch

LAST week it was more Jack Arrow lake than Jack Arrow Oval, this week Bathurst Regional Council are beginning the task of ensuring St Pat's home ground will be ready for the 2023 league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.