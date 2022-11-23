Western Advocate

How did the floods impact you? Council invites photos, videos and feedback | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
November 24 2022 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced $150,000 to review the Floodplain Management Plan alongside mayor Robert Taylor in March, 2022.

COUNCIL is currently reviewing the Floodplain Management Plan and we are seeking your input.

