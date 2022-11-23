COUNCIL is currently reviewing the Floodplain Management Plan and we are seeking your input.
The Floodplain Management Plan was developed to reduce the risk of flooding through flood mitigation strategies.
It is a requirement under the NSW Government's Floodplain Management program.
We are seeking photos, videos, stories and feedback on how the community was impacted by the recent flooding to improve our understanding of flood events to better inform flood risk management for property owners and community facilities.
To provide feedback, visit yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Council is seeking to appoint three candidates with appropriate skills and experience for the role of a community representative of the Floodplain Risk Management Committee (FRMC).
The FRMC has been established to provide a forum to discuss issues (technical, social, environmental and cultural) relevant to the development and implementation of floodplain risk management studies and plans throughout the Bathurst Regional LGA in accordance with the NSW Floodplain Development Manual 2005.
Expressions of Interest close at 11.30pm on Sunday, December 4.
To apply, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Council is currently seeking Expressions of Interest for the tenancy of the Kelso Community Hub on Bonnor Street in Kelso.
More information about the expressions of interest process can be found on council's website or by calling 6333 6252.
Expression of Interest are open and must be lodged by 4pm on Friday, December 16.
It's beginning to look like Christmas in our city centre with the giant Christmas tree now standing in Kings Parade.
If you are out and about shopping for the festive season, please come by and take a photo or two.
I would like to encourage everyone to support our local businesses over the next few weeks and consider buying gifts for your loved ones locally.
One way to do this is to purchase a Buy Local Gift Card.
The program commenced in 2015 and is an EFTPOS-based system that can be used in participating stores.
There are many local businesses that are part of this initiative, providing a vast range of goods and services.
For more information, visit bathurstliveinvest.com.au.
