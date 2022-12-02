THE Mitchell Conservatorium really knows how to embrace the spirit of Christmas, and they will be showcasing this spirit over two nights in December with their Twilight Christmas Concert and Carols by Candlelight event.
Carols by Candlelight will be held on Sunday, December 11, from 7pm until 9pm, in its rightful home of Machattie Park.
This will be the first time since 2019 that the event is able to be held in the park, after suffering from restrictions due to COVID.
Executive director of the Mitchell Conservatorium Andrew Smith said he is very excited for the event to take place without a capacity limit for the first time in two years.
"It's free! And it's an open to community event in Machattie Park for the first time since 2019 and we're really looking forward to engaging with the whole community," he said.
As well as the event being free and open to everyone, there will also be a variety of additional incentives to attend.
"We've got Santa coming as well, of course," Mr Smith said.
"We've got lots of community carols, so we'll be doing a bit of a sing along and we'll have glow sticks, because we can't have candles anymore but we can have the glow sticks.
"There will be ice-cream and fairy floss and coffee and all of that sort of stuff as well."
According to Mr Smith, Carols by Candlelight is the event of the year, and will see local musical talents perform festive songs for audiences.
"Pre-show will be there from 5:30, so some of our ensembles are going to play some carols, and then the main gig starts at 7pm," he said.
"We have the Bathurst RSL concert band, they'll be the main featured orchestra for the night, we'll have Bethany Carter-Sherlock, Michelle Griffin, Kurt Booth, Kylie Martinez, Hannah Meyers, Josh Meyers, Alana Datt and Felicity McKellar."
There will also be performances from Martyn Cook, Abby Smith and Sophie Jones, Hollie Coleman and Mia Coleman, and many more, with accompaniment and items from local community bands and groups.
Though in the past, the event has showcased more of the classic carols we know and love, this year they are embracing a more modernised setlist.
"We've got a few more fun things this year to try and make it a bit less classical," Mr Smith said.
"We're just trying to make it a little bit more upbeat and a little bit more fun and funky, with lots of kids stuff."
Carols by Candlelight provides people with an exciting opportunity to dust off their picnic blanket, and head down to the park.
"We'll get people to come down, bring a picnic basket and enjoy some community singing," Mr Smith said.
"It's a chance ... to have a whole community event which is festive, family friendly and fun for everyone."
The Conservatorium will also be hosting a Twilight Christmas concert.
This concert will take place on Monday, December 5, from 6:30pm in the All Saints Anglican Cathedral.
"That's pretty much a concert for our ensembles. It will have the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra and Mitchell Conservatorium strings, and our brass and wood wind players are playing Christmas themed music," Mr Smith said.
The Twilight Christmas Concert is the final chance for students from the conservatorium to perform what they have learnt throughout the year.
"It's also a fundraiser for our organisation. We are a not-for-profit organisation and it costs us a lot of money to put on shows so if we can get a good crowd there and raise a bit of money, that will go towards other events as we go through to next year," he said.
There will also be coffee and cakes and biscuits available.
Tickets for the Christmas concert are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for concession, with free entry available for Conservatorium students and school aged children.
Tickets are available on Humantix.
