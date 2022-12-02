Western Advocate

The Mitchell Conservatorium are hosting Carols by Candlelight and a Twilight Christmas Concert

By Alise McIntosh
December 2 2022 - 5:30pm
Mitchell Conservatorium executive director Andrew Smith is getting into the Christmas spirit. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE Mitchell Conservatorium really knows how to embrace the spirit of Christmas, and they will be showcasing this spirit over two nights in December with their Twilight Christmas Concert and Carols by Candlelight event.

