Pharmacy reform to make it easier to get the health care you need

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
November 24 2022 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says more medications will be available through local pharmacies.

THE NSW Government will ease the pressure on patients who find it difficult to get an appointment with a GP, by making it easier to access more medications through a local pharmacy.

