THE strength of the Bathurst Tennis Club was on full display across the weekend with record numbers in attendance for the club championships.
It was Matt Stewart and Gabby Mitton who claimed the open singles titles across a weekend where more than 50 entries were received across the three different grades of singles and doubles competitions.
Bathurst Tennis Centre manager Andrew Mitton said it was great to see such a strong contingent of players showcasing the depth of the club over the course of the tournament.
"We would have had around 50 players across both days of the event, which was really good," he said.
"It's was a really successful tournament. It's the biggest numbers we've had for the club championships since I've been there. The entries were really strong.
"We've got players like Jeorge Collins and the young guns who are coming through to play in the open men's singles. We had eight people playing in that grade so there's some depth there.
"We had a new player join from Queensland only within the past four weeks, who was an ex-coach there and a high level player, and he couldn't believe the standard. He said it was like playing in a national tournament."
Stewart and Gabby Mitton were also able to double up on the glory by claiming open doubles victories, by pairing up Alex Mitton and Maddi Honeyman respectively.
Stewart and Alex Mitton weren't originally in line to link up for doubles but their pairing proved to be a very strong combination.
"They were pretty dominant. They weren't actually meant to be paired up but both their partners pulled out. Harry Evans and Matt Gibson weren't able to play, so once they were together they were pretty hard to stop," Mitton said.
In the A grade singles finals Izaac Scott took out the men's prize while Rebekha Fisher was the women's winner, and in B grade it was Colin Whitchurch and Evelyn Andrews who were victorious.
John Bullock and Jason Molkentin were A grade men's doubles champions while Julie and Evelyn Andrews were the women's winners. Sebastian Honeyman and Ben Heard were B grade men's champions.
Alex Mitton and Maddi Honeyman added to their success with glory in the open mixed doubles.
Dominique Mitton and Ben Tullier (A grade) plus Margie Powell and Whitchurch (B grade) were also champions in their mixed doubles divisions.
