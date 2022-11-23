BATHURST district agents Bowyer and Livermore held a major land sale of six country holdings at Rydges Mount Panorama last week and the sale demonstrated the fact that property in our country areas is still very much in demand.
With almost every property looking its very best at present - as they have done for almost three years - it is an ideal time for sellers to meet a market that is still very positive.
It's noticeable that restockers are keen on black cows with young calves, as well as well-bred heifers of every colour.
The interest in the shedding sheep breeds such as Dorper, Aussie Whites and the Western Australian Sheepmaster is obvious, with former Collinsville owner Neil Garnett holding a great sale in recent weeks of his Sheepmaster Stud sheep.
SALE results tell us that 56,700 cattle were sold nationwide last week and this includes Auctions Plus sales and very big store sales such as the 5700 yarded at CTLX Carcoar.
Livestock carriers have been burning the candle at both ends as they made the best of several drier days where their trucks could access stock yards.
FORECASTS of a major flood in Bathurst and Perthville by mid November proved correct and the levee banks at Bathurst were tested in many parts of our city.
The army of volunteers and workers who are employed to help were a credit to our city and to the towns that some of them came from.
Our community has been really tested with a total gas outage for almost a week and recurring moderate floods that culminated in the recent major flood.
Across the state there are ongoing major floods that are again a reminder of the years that followed the devastating drought of the 1940s.
The expression climate change was unheard of during those years, but I well remember a wise man telling us as young men at technical college, "Remember all your lives boys, science always follows the money."
WHILE the majority of roads into Bathurst were closed during recent floods, it is worth remembering that the Hen and Chicken Lane from Evans Plains to Perthville gave access to residents from the south of Bathurst as well as the long way home to people who live at Gormans Hill.
This also gave access to McKillop College and a roundabout way for students and teachers to reach home.
Bathurst Regional Council deserves praise for decades of ongoing work that has improved this road into an all weather, mainly sealed road which gives an alternate access to Bathurst from the south.
WE all realise that there are horrendous losses of crops and livestock as record floods have created an inland sea on many parts of the flat country to our west.
The long-range weather forecasts from the renowned Crohamhurst Observatory in Queensland predicted the very wet years for the Central Tablelands some decades ago and they expect these conditions to persist for several years.
The observatory had also predicted the very long droughts that greeted our new century and persisted until 2019.
Australians are renowned for helping their mates and the current problems illustrate this quality once again.
While we hear the premier and ministers being shouted at in Eugowra and the Prime Minister being out of the country when needed, we see the serious mental strain that continued floods are causing.
Perhaps we need Alex Christian to return to Bathurst Regional Council to continually agitate for government finance to construct much needed road and bridge infrastructures.
BATHURST lost one of its best citizens when Neville Dawson passed away last week.
He and his wife Johanna, who died just a few months ago, built their nationwide removalist business from a taxi truck to a fleet of trucks of all sizes.
Neville will be missed by all those who knew him.
THERE was an offering of 31,500 bales in week 20.
All eyes were on the market early as the US dollar had weakened substantially versus the Australian dollar and, with a new rate of 0.6744, a lower market was expected.
It was with great relief with the continued support from European and Indian users that the market was not much cheaper in Australian dollar terms but strengthened by three per cent in USD dollar terms, particularly after some Chinese operators moved into the market.
We saw 19-micron and finer once again eased on average up to 35ac for the week, whilst 19.0 and broader in limited supply was firm to dearer in all centres.
Week 21 shows an early offering of 35,000 bales Australia-wide, with supply in NSW continuing to be hampered by the wet conditions.
Money won't make you friends, but it will give you a much better class of enemy.
***
The man was 32, single and lived with his parents who lived frugally. When he won $15 million in Lotto he gave his parents a $75 voucher at the local café.
Dad said, "Your mother and I battled through droughts, floods, depression in the '30s, but we did what we could for you always. We were even too poor to get married."
Son was shocked: "That means I'm a bastard."
Dad mumbled, "And a miserable one at that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.