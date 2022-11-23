Western Advocate

Sale of country holdings shows demand in the region hasn't dwindled | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
November 24 2022 - 10:00am
Dagger is a Highland Bull who lives close to Bathurst.

BATHURST district agents Bowyer and Livermore held a major land sale of six country holdings at Rydges Mount Panorama last week and the sale demonstrated the fact that property in our country areas is still very much in demand.

