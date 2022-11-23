Relay runners follow in their Dad's footsteps

The Relay Team from Trunkey Public School has attempted to repeat history as they competed in the 2022 State Athletics Championships at Olympic Park, Homebush, late last month.
The five students of the Trunkey PS Relay team consisted of Jacinta He, George Gilbert, William Haines, Cooper Gilbert and reserve, Willow Quinley.
The Gilbert boys, Cooper and George, are the sons of James Gilbert, a former student of Trunkey Public School, who also represented the school at the State Athletics Championships in 1996, along with Genevieve Hogg, Troy Henry, Courtney Gilbert and Megan Henry. Their team won at state that year!
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This year's team qualified for state after their fabulous performance at the Western Region Athletics Carnival in Dubbo in August, where they ran third.
At state, they ran fifth in their heat with a time of 1:07:33. This qualified the team for the semi-finals. The rain held off for most of the day but came down just prior to the semi-finals being run. The Trunkey team ran hard, making good time in the rain, placing themselves in seventh position at the finish line.
An exciting day was had by all students, their families and supporters. The team is now looking forward to 2023 for another shot at the title!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.