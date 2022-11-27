HE's done 33 years in policing, and during that time seen plenty of emergency operations, but the recent gas outage which hit the region earlier this month was one of the biggest Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell has ever managed.
The operation, which wrapped up on Sunday night after the last of the homes in Lithgow were reconnected to gas, saw a mammoth logistical operation undertaken by emergency services which began on November 2, following the rupture of the Young-Lithgow pipeline, as flooding hit the region.
As a result, 20,000 homes across Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang were left without gas, with many households unable to cook, have hot showers, or using heating.
Chief Inspector Cogdell, who oversaw the operation in which police were the lead agency, said it was one the biggest he had ever been involved in.
"On the emergency management side of things, yes, it was the longest. To put it in context, we ran the EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) on and off from the Bathurst 1000," he said.
"At that initial stage we had 20,000 camp sites up the top of the mount, and because of the rain we had at that time we had to get all the campers off the mount safely and home.
READ MORE:
"We finished that, then quickly moved into the first flood, then we moved on from that one and we had a day or two break. Then the gas disruption on November 2 followed.
"Obviously that continued into the second flooding event last week, and then, after the flooding, the gas was all finalised, once the people got het gas on from that secondary gas pipeline late Sunday night.
"Effectively the EOC ran non-stop for 19 days."
Chief Inspector Cogdell said all involved put in massive days to rectify the issues.
"They were huge days; we were probably opening each morning at around 6.30am and, depending on what was happening each day, the latest we finished each day was 9pm at night," he said.
"As things started getting on track a little bit it got better. We were still starting 6.30am, and on a good day, we'd finish, at the earliest 5pm."
Having said that, he and other staff were always on call.
"If anything happened we needed to address they would give me a phone call and we would deal with it from there," he said.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said the logistics behind the reconnection operation were mind blowing.
"What [APA] have achieved in getting under the Macquarie River and building that secondary gas line is incredible," he said.
"Normally when you have to go through normal processes, they advised us that's a project that would normally take 12-18 months.
"They've achieved that in 19 days, so they have done an exceptional job in getting the gas back on.
"To put it in context, there was equipment that came from Western Australia to assist getting the gas back on. The 42 tonne tank at Wallerawang came from interstate and all the gas that filled that tanker came from Victoria.
"Those tankers, because its natural gas, it's specialised, and there's not a lot out there to transport liquid natural gas.
"The drivers had to have expertise in that area; they needed to know how to decanter it to the gas holding tank at Wallerawang.
"They also had a separate gas supply to Lithgow hospital, which was separate again. They had to have their own gas supply to make sure they could still help people at hospital and also the vulnerable in the nearby nursing home, so there was a lot of work being done.
"Jemena and APA also brought in all the experts; one was coming from Darwin, others from WA, Victoria, so there was no holds barred in getting that expertise here to get this satisfactorily completed."
On top of all those things was the transporting of the gas cylinders from Victoria to Wallerawang.
"Obviously, as people aware with all the flooding and the impact on the roads, it wasn't easy," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
"We were dealing with B-doubles. They normally have to take standard routes, but with the assistance of Transport NSW they were given permission to travel from Victoria to Wallerang on the most direct, safe route possible so the gas could be maintained.
"So there was a lot of work on the backside that people didn't see, just supplying the gas."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said the assistance of many volunteers was crucial to the quick resolution of the issue.
"We had our volunteers from the VRA, SES and RFS helping out all the way through this disruption to the end," he said.
"They did a fantastic job, and I know they were stretched, but they never ever shirked helping when we asked them to assist us."
He also thanked the community for the support during the crisis.
"The reason we got through, especially Wallerwang, Lithgow and Oberon, was the response from those communities, who listened to messaging that came through all the media outlets, the door-knocking, through their hotels and clubs, their schools about cutting back on gas usage last week when the cold snap hit on Wednesday," he said.
"It was the community which really assisted us in maintaining a gas supply to those areas at that time, and they really need a pat on the back for taking onboard what was needed.
"We really appreciated everything those communities did."
Chief Inspector Cogdell also thanked the local councils involved.
"Their staff and support staff were phenomenal, absolutely fantastic," he said.
"Nicholas Murphy was the LEMO (Local Emergency Management Officer) at Bathurst Regional Council and he was absolutely brilliant in getting the word out and resourcing the response as well.
"Garry Wallace from Oberon, and Jonathon Edgecombe, and Leanne Kearney, both from Lithgow, were also amazing, as was Darren Sturgiss from Bathurst."
After such a long operation, Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said it felt good when the final homes were reconnected on Sunday.
"One of the big ones for us was when the welds to the main gas line were done and that was achieved; it was a 'We're nearly there' moment," he said.
"When we got confirmation from Jemena that the gas lines had gone up to a level that meant everyone's gas was being supplied then, I think we all had a big sigh of relief."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.