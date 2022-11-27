Western Advocate

Emergency leader talks about the logistical hurdles of getting the gas back on

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 27 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Bowden (APA Community and Landholder Relations Officer), Nicholas Murphy (Local emergency management officer), Craig Farrugia (Jemena operations manager) , Daniel Kenner (SES metro zone super intendendant), Adrian Grabham Chifley Lithgow team and Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell.

HE's done 33 years in policing, and during that time seen plenty of emergency operations, but the recent gas outage which hit the region earlier this month was one of the biggest Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell has ever managed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.