A FORMER commercial garden centre could be transformed, with plans lodged to establish a self-storage facility on the Raglan site.
The development, estimated to cost $710,600, proposes to subdivide the land at 61 Sydney Road, Raglan into seven industrial lots and then construct 178 self-storage units on lot seven.
The site itself is a corner allotment with frontage to both Sydney Road and Nile Street, and it currently contains a small site office, shed and a water tank, as well as a small roadway and parking area.
Under the development application (DA), all existing structures and buildings would be demolished, and the site cleared.
The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), which was prepared by JCP Construction and Development and submitted with the DA, notes that the site was previously operated a commercial garden centre and is now is occupied by a real estate agent.
Should the development be approved, it would see storage units of various sizes constructed on lot seven, which would have its own ingress and egress points directly off Nile Street.
In addition to the construction of the storage units, the lot seven works will include parking, construction of access and egress driveways, connections to services, perimeter fencing and signage.
The hours of operation for the self-storage complex are proposed to be from 6am to 8pm Monday to Sunday via individually security-controlled keycard access.
Ten standard parking spaces and one accessible space are proposed to be provided, which JCP Construction and Development has described as "more than adequate" for the intended use of the storage complex.
Noise impacts have been considered, but it was deemed noise would be low and would not impact on the immediate residential and general industrial locality.
Proposed uses for the other six lots has not been included in the DA.
"Any future development on lots one to six shall be sought under separate planning approval / applications, where applicable, and will be lodged following approval of the subdivision development under this proposal," JCP Construction and Development said.
It has recommended the DA be approved, touting the benefits it would deliver to the Bathurst region.
"The proposal will deliver a well-designed subdivision and storage development with the potential to deliver a new complex and future employment opportunities that meets the needs for the wider Bathurst Region," JCP Construction and Development said.
"As such, this proposal is within the public benefit as it encourages employment and economic growth well connected through public transport and major road infrastructure."
