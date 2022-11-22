EGLINTON players excelled at the recent Bathurst City's Tennis Club Championships, where they formed part of a record number of entries.
They took home four titles and sent out a sound warning that the biggest little club in the west can mix it with the best.
Eglinton's best was Maddi Honeyman taking out the open women's doubles title with Bathurst City's Gabby Mitton and the open mixed doubles with Alex Mitton.
It was a polished display of tennis from Eglinton's young gun who served it right up to the big gun players in this year's event.
The brother and sister duo of Alex and Gabby Mitton played some exceptional tennis to help steer Honeyman towards her two titles.
Eglintons veteran 'Slugger' John Bullock, coming off a win in the Eglinton open doubles event only two weeks ago, made it a double as he and his partner Jason Molkentin turned back the clock to win the A grade men's doubles.
Slugger and Molkentin showed true grit in the cold, windy conditions and played some very crafty tennis to capture a brilliant victory.
It didn't stop there for Eglinton as Sebastian Honeyman and Bathurst City's Ben Heard battled on gamely all day to take out the B grade men's doubles event.
Honeyman and Heard played with plenty of purpose, much to the delight of the crowd.
Eglinton Club president Curtis Booth was proud how well the club's players conducted themselves in this year's event and praised co-ordinator of the tournament Andrew Mitton, and the Bathurst City's committee for running a truly professional championships.
"It was a great weekend for all the players involved, with a great result for the Eglinton players taking home four events. May I also thank Fran, Gabby and Andrew Mitton for preparing and cooking the food for all the players on the weekend. It was fantastic job that they did," he said.
Well folks until next week it's Slugger signing off.
