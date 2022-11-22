Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst City tested at Pennants finals at Warilla

Updated November 23 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST CITY

Division 4 State Pennants Finals - Warilla Bowling Club

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.