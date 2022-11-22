Bathurst City tested at Pennants finals at Warilla

Division 4 State Pennants Finals - Warilla Bowling Club
The Bathurst City team set off on Thursday to get settled in the accommodation and for the practice sessions. Three greens were grass, the fourth was the indoor carpet rink. Windy conditions made for a tricky session outdoors while the carpet was quite quick.
Ray Noonan was unable to play after having an operation, so Daniel Prasad was enlisted as a substitute. John Archer was unwell but did play before ending up in hospital.
The first game was against strong team, St Johns Park who won 2 rinks. The second game indoors was against eventual semi-finalists, South Cronulla who also won two rinks. The third game against Quirindi had the same result. So, we bowed out after the Saturday morning session. The Final winning team was Miller Park from Branxton in the Hunter Valley.
Social Games
Wednesday 16th November
Game one, rink three: Alby Homer and James Nau defeated Daniel Prasad and Garry Hotham 25-15. Garry and Daniel had a good lead, 9-5, when Alby and James scored a five. After twelve ends, Garry and Daniel led 13-10. Alby and James then took control of the game, winning all but one end of the next nine.
Game two, rink four: Denis Oxley, Phil Murray and Judy Rodenhuis beat Bob Lindsay, Jim Grives and Robert Keady 22-18. Denis' side got a good lift in their score by getting a seven in the third end. Bob's side levelled on 8-all after six ends, but Denis and his team maintained the winning edge throughout the game.
Game three, rink five: Joe Young, Paul Rodenhuis and John Martin defeated Ian Cunningham, Graham Keech (visitor) and Ian Shaw 18-13. Joe, Paul and John were never headed during the game, leading 7-1 after five ends, 13-7 after fourteen, and 18-11 after nineteen ends.
Saturday 19th November
With our Pennants team away, there were fewer players on the green this weekend.
Game one, rink three: Bob Lindsay, Bob Foster and Bruce Rich defeated Bryan Bromfield, Jim Grives and Flynn Armstrong 28-19. Bryan's side must have felt confident of a win when they were leading 14-3 after the eighth end. After fifteen ends, their confidence would have been high with the score 18-11 in their favour. The three B's equalised with a seven then continued to win all but one end in the last six.
Game two, rink four: Alex Birkens and Phil Murray beat Joe Young and Arch Ledger. After six ends, Alex and crew led 7-4, then 8-6 after eight. Joe's side hit their straps and won all but three ends of the next thirteen to finish with the score on 25-12.
Game three, rink five: Brian Burke and Trevor Kellock defeated Pat Duff and John McDonagh 18-11. Brian and Trevor led 11-4 after nine ends but Pat and John fought back to be 11-all after the thirteenth. Brian and Trevor then took control of the game by winning the next five ends when the game was called.
By the Bowling Shark
At the Majellan Bowling Club this week the Women's Singles Champion was crowned for 2022. The green was full of action through out the week, and this is how it rolled.
Tuesday 15 November 2022
Rink 10: Josh Robinson, Jim Clarke and Tim Pickstone were out to a 9-0 lead by the 7th against Peter Phegan, Colin Pickstone and Noel Witney. Team Pickstone dominated the front end of the match with Team Witney trying to fight back, but unfortunately falling short in the end going down 16-13.
Rink 11: Keith Pender, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry were on the other side of the coin against John Toole, Greg Hallett and Robin Moore. Team Moore were out to a 14-5 lead by the 10th and went onto win the match 21-16.
Rink 12: Terry Chifley, Brian Hope and Paul Galvin missed the start of the match against Jake Shurmer, Peter Hope and Max Elms. Team Elms were out to a 10-0 lead by the 6th and continued to control the match to the very end, winning 23-11.
Rink 13: Mick Nobes (swing bowler), Robert Raithby and Des Sanders took the lead briefly on the 6th (7-5) against Mick Nobes, Terry Clark and Dennis Harvey. Team Harvey took control of the match on the 7th and continued to lead to the end, winning 23-15.
Rink 14: Graham Scott, Peter Ryan and Allan Clark had a battle on their hands against Steve Glencourse, Russ MacPherson and Peter Zylstra. The scores locked at 10 all on the 8th and again on the 11th (15 all), someone had to take control and Team Clark forged ahead to take the match 27-24.
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Rink 10 - Women's Single Final: Sue Murray and Leonie McGarry went head to head for 18 ends and had a close match throughout. Unfortunately, the score card was blank so it was hard to tell how the match actually went, other than to say Congratulations to Leonie McGarry who won the 2022 title 25-17.
Rink 12: Val Zylstra, Mel Parker and Allan Clark had a weather impacted match which was reduced to seven ends against J. Marr, Sally Colebatch and Robyn Stenhouse. Team Clark prevailed in the conditions winning the match 10-4 (big buddy).
Rink 13: Liz Draper and Pauline Clark also had a short day on the green against Betsy Thornberry and Peggy McIntosh. After a short 9 end match Team Clark prevailed to win the match 9-7.
Saturday 19 November 2022
Rink nine: Peter Naylor and Mick McDonald put on a master class against Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan. Team McDonald were consistent throughout the match to hold on to an impressive lead to the end, winning 37-12.
Rink 10: Allan Clark (swing bowler), Dennis Harvey and Ron McGarry lead the match until the 8th end when Allan Clark, Kerry Connors and Max Elms came back to level the scores 7 all. Team Elms went onto win the match 23-19.
Rink 11: Terry Clark, Dick Graham and John Finlay were level on the 7th (6 all) against Peter Phegan, Peter Hope and Noel Witney. Team Finlay picked up 7 points on the next two ends to give them the buffer they needed to win the match 23-12.
Rink 12: Robert Raithby, Jeff Adams and Greg Quartly-Scott were out to a 13-5 lead by the 13th. Both teams were then locked together on the 16th (14 all) and again on the 20th (18 all). The last end proved the winner for Team Quartly-Scott with the final score of 23-18.
Rink 13: John Bosson, Peter Zylstra and Tim Pickstone were out for bragging rights against Ted Parker, Robin Moore and Colin Pickstone. With the family trophy up for grabs, Team (Tim) Pickstone proved age has no boundaries to take the win 25-7.
Rink 14: Geoff Thorne, John Hobson and Paul Francis had to travel the length of the green against Trevor Sharpham, Andrew Moffatt and Mick Nobes. With level scores on the 12th (14 all), Team Francis looked set for the win, however Team Nobes snuck home for victory 21-20.
That wraps up another great week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
