Bathurst City tested at Pennants finals at Warilla

Game one, rink three: Bob Lindsay, Bob Foster and Bruce Rich defeated Bryan Bromfield, Jim Grives and Flynn Armstrong 28-19. Bryan's side must have felt confident of a win when they were leading 14-3 after the eighth end. After fifteen ends, their confidence would have been high with the score 18-11 in their favour. The three B's equalised with a seven then continued to win all but one end in the last six.