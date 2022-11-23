BUNDORAN will be flying the flag solo for Bathurst when the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship heats begin in Ballarat this Saturday.
Bathurst in recent years has enjoyed bringing a small troop of contenders to Australia and New Zealand's most treasured harness racing series but Amanda Turnbull will shoulder the full weight for the 2022 campaign.
Bundoran goes around in the third of the 2,200 metre heats where Turnbull will hope to rack up as many points as possible in order to book a spot in the $500,000 finale on December 10.
Turnbull's Lincoln Royal gelding is no stranger to the famous series, having picked up a heat victory on his way to last year's final.
Currently rated a $151 to take out the Inter Dominion, it's going to take something special for Bundoran to take down the likes of top hopes Majestic Cruiser, Spirit Of St Louis and Better Eclipse but his build up towards the series has been encouraging.
He comes into the race on the back of a sixth placing in a classy free for all race at Menangle, which was taken out by Miracle Mile runner-up Spirit Of St Louis.
Prior to that he was a close third in the Group 3 Nick Robin FFA at the same track, less than six metres away from Expensive Ego.
Turnbull said that while the upcoming series will be tough she has her gelding looking is as good condition as she's ever seen him in.
"He's as good as I'll get him. He'll need a bit of luck in this one but he's been racing quick," she said.
"We've just got to drive him for a bit of luck and try to get as many points as we can. He's the kind of horse that you do end up having to race for luck with ... because he's a sit-sprinter."
Bundoran has a tough ask in the opening heat as he goes out from the back row, where he'll be following out behind Pitch Perfect.
It's not the easiest of draws to deal with so Turnbull will be content to wait for a possible opportunity to open up for her and Bundoran late in the race.
"If they go hard early then that will help us a lot," Turnbull said.
"He looks amazing at the moment. The more racing he has the better he seems to be. He enjoys getting into a routine. That's what makes him happy."
The $30,000 Group 3 heat at Ballarat gets underway from 8.50pm on Saturday.
