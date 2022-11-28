PHYSICAL and financial restraints are limiting Bathurst Regional Council in keeping up with its hefting mowing schedule.
Council currently has 12 mowing operators plus seasonal staff to mow and maintain approximately 3,000 hectares of land including local residential parks, open space areas, selected roadside verges and drainage reserves.
Above average rainfall has meant grass has grown at a much faster pace, but council said funding isn't available to employ additional staff according to council's recreation manager Mark Kimbel.
"Council does not have the physical and financial resources to increase mowing frequencies, as funding is not available to employ additional staff in order to increase frequencies," he said.
"Under these adverse climatic conditions being experienced it is currently taking around nine weeks for staff to complete a full mowing cycle to over 300 parks, reserves and open space areas in Bathurst.
"Council crews are out in the city each day attending to the next park or reserve on the list of cyclic operations."
Mr Kimbel said just can't keep up with the rate of which the grass is growing.
"Ongoing significant rainfall is continuing to accelerate grass growth throughout Bathurst and council is simply unable to keep up with the rapid growth that is being experienced," he said.
"Some areas are unable to be accessed due to inundation through flooding and continued rainfall.
"In addition, the ongoing development of new subdivisions with additional mowing areas, parks and reserves that are coming on line is further increasing the time taken to complete a full round of mowing maintenance."
When Bathurst was smashed by widespread flooding last week, council's resources were stretched to assist in various disaster relief operations.
"Council's resources were stretched in having to attend to the impact of a severe flood event in Bathurst and resources were required from many sections of council to assist in various disaster relief operations," Mr Kimbel said.
"It should be noted that many parks and reserves were unable to be mown during the flood event anyway due to water inundation or soft muddy ground."
Mr Kimbel said council often employs extra staff during the mowing season to help assist with the workload.
"Council employs seasonal staff during the mowing season to assist with mowing maintenance activities and to try and reduce the backlog in mowing operations, within the funding provisions available to council," he said.
