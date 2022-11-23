BEATING your fiercest rival in a grand final shootout to end your first Hockey One campaign on the sweetest note possible - it doesn't get much better than that.
Bathurst's Hannah Kable and her NSW Pride squad watched on nervously in Sunday's decider against the Brisbane Blaze as a shootout was required to determine a champion, with the match finishing 2-all at the end of regular time.
Pride's experienced goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram became the hero for her side as she made three saves to deliver NSW a 3-1 victory and the state's first Hockey One women's crown.
The win was especially satisfying for the Pride after they went down 4-1 to Brisbane earlier in the season.
It was a perfect end to what has been a magical Hockey One debut season for Kable.
"We definitely pulled ourselves together and peaked at the right time. After all the round games we finally came together as a team, culturally, and it was such a blast," she said.
"This has been a dream of mine since I was 13 years old and I soaked up as much of the experience as I could. I honestly couldn't believe I was there in the final, let alone a winner of it.
"I think COVID really hit us hard. That two years off made us want it even more. A few of the girls, especially at my age, missed a lot of things over the last two years and this is a big tournament to come back to.
"We were striving hard for that medal."
Kable said the build up towards Saturday's semi-final, which NSW won 1-0 over the Perth Thundersticks, was very encouraging.
"It was hard because four of our Australian representatives were based in Perth for most of the tournament, and they'd fly in to where we were playing, so we weren't able to train with them that much," she said.
"Flying into Bendigo we were together for five days, and we really got to know each other a lot better, both on and off the field.
"We were saying that if we were going to beat someone in the grand final then it was going to be Queensland. It was the best feeling ever because a lot of us haven't had a final where we've beaten them."
It was a brilliant resurgence from the Pride after their finished the previous 2019 Hockey One season in sixth place.
After a scoreless opening quarter in Sunday's final, and more closely-fought hockey after the break it looked like the Pride and Blaze were set to go into half-time locked at nil-all.
However, six minutes out from half-time, Abby Wilson gave NSW the lead when she deflected a pinpoint cross from Courtney Schonell into the goal.
Her missed conversion left the score at 1-0.
But it would be Brisbane who would take a 2-1 lead into half-time when Savannah Fitzpatrick finished off a great series of passes through the centre of the field inside the last three minutes, and followed up her goal with a successful conversion.
The response from NSW was swift as Grace Stewart's sliding deflection into the back of the Brisbane goal got the game back on level terms, although Blaze goalkeeper Jordan Bliss was able to keep the conversion out.
That's the way the score remained through until full-time.
Brisbane and NSW made nervous starts to the shootout as their opening attempts were both blocked, but when Bartram again denied the Blaze on their second attempt it gave the Pride a chance.
Mariah Williams seized it as her spin on the spot helped set up a shot into an open goal.
Another Blaze miss allowed Stewart a chance to give the team a 2-0 advantage, and she did just that.
Brisbane's first converted shot of the shootout meant NSW's Greta Hayes could finish the match with a successful hit of her own and she was able to deliver it.
The shootout came as a surprise to Kable but she was happy that it turned into a memorable moment.
"Because we're not used to the one-on-ones during the game I sometimes forget about them, and I honestly thought in the last five minutes that we were up 3-2 and I didn't think we were going to a shootout," Kable laughed.
"It's one of the worst ways to lose, and unfortunately during the campaign we weren't great at converting our one-on-ones so that was something that we focused on. In the final we finally turned it on ... and our keeper Jocelyn was absolutely amazing."
