Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Our People

Perthville Public's scripture teacher Coral Burge awarded for her service

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 3 2022 - 4:00pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVEN when she couldn't drive, Coral Burge has always found a way to volunteer her time teaching scripture to the children in the Bathurst region, and she has recently been recognised for her 44 years of dedication.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.