EVEN when she couldn't drive, Coral Burge has always found a way to volunteer her time teaching scripture to the children in the Bathurst region, and she has recently been recognised for her 44 years of dedication.
Ms Burge has received an award from the education minister for outstanding service to special religious education (SRE) and student wellbeing, and she's incredibly humbled by the recognition.
While she has dedicated the majority of her life to educating children on religion, Ms Burge said no awards are needed but she is very grateful for the honour.
"I wasn't looking for an award or anything because I just enjoy the job, but I think God calls you to something and if you do it you just enjoy doing it," Ms Burge said.
"I enjoy teaching scripture because I think they need to know about God and that he loves them and that he's in control of the world and what's happening.
"I like teaching the songs, the children enjoy the singing and I just like telling stories and things like that, and the children seem to enjoy me."
Growing up in Broken Hill, Ms Burge got off the train in Bathurst ready for Teachers College in 1952 and loved the town immediately.
In her third year she was sent to Lake Cargelligo to teach, and after 12 months there she received a telegram to say she would be moving back to teach at Bathurst Assumption School.
She taught at the school for two years and during that time met a young man by the name of Ross, who soon became her husband.
After her time at Assumption, Ms Burge decided to go back to Broken Hill and see her family and friends.
As the saying goes, 'absence makes the heart grow fonder', and it was during the 18 months she spent at Broken Hill that the young couple got engaged.
It was also during this time that her then fiancé, with the help of his brother-in-law, built them a house that would become their family home.
Flash forward 64 years and Ms Burge still calls that little brick house on top of a hill at Cow Flat home.
"Ross's sister was married to a builder and he asked him to help us. Trevor came up and built the house for us and Ross was his offsider," Ms Burge said.
"Ross built all the bricks for it, every letter I got told me how many bricks he had.
"We did the foundations in the May school holidays, in the September school holidays it was up to roof level, then we painted the house in the Christmas school holidays."
It was here that the couple raised their children on the 738-acre farm.
And while Ms Burge never went back to teaching, her volunteering began once her children were at school.
Having helped ministers when they went to conference, and knowing that the Methodist Minister at the time was very busy, she offered to help at Perthville because that's where her children went, and she still visits the Perthville students once a fortnight 44 years on.
"I thought I might retire when I was 60 but I just enjoyed it too much so I kept going," Ms Burge said.
No even a macular degeneration diagnosis two years ago could stop her.
The eye disorder meant that Ms Burge couldn't drive, but thanks to a good friend who offered to chauffeur her around, she was able to continue her classes until she could get back behind the steering wheel again.
In addition to volunteering at Perthville Public School, Ms Burge has also taught Sunday School sessions and spent time volunteering at The Lagoon School for 34 years before it closed.
While she has dedicated so much of her time purely for the love of teaching children about religion, she is humbled to have received an award from the education minister and knows what an honour it is.
While she admits retirement isn't too far away, Ms Burge said she has loved her time teaching scripture and continues to enjoy every lesson.
"The school [Perthville] has its 150 year anniversary next year, so I thought I'd stay one more year," she said.
Ms Burge was presented with her award on Monday, November 28, at NSW Parliament House as part of the biennial celebration of Special Religious Education.
