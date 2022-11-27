Western Advocate

Unseasonable rain, cooler weather contributing to prolonged hay fever

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 27 2022 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unseasonable rain, cooler weather contributing to prolonged hay fever

LONG-term rainfall and unseasonably cooler weather could be contributing to prolonged symptoms of hay fever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.