Unseasonable rain, cooler weather contributing to prolonged hay fever

LONG-term rainfall and unseasonably cooler weather could be contributing to prolonged symptoms of hay fever.
Allergic rhinitis, of which the seasonal type is referred to hay fever, is an inflammation in the nose that occurs when the immune system overreacts to allergens in the air.
According to the Australian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy, 18 per cent of people in Australia are affected by hay fever.
Bathurst GP Dr Pav Phanindra said unfavourable weather conditions could be the reason was hay fever is lingering.
"What I've been noticing, for some reason it's been going on for a bit longer than usual this year," he said.
"Obviously the pollen count has been quite high with unseasonal rain and changes to weather. I'm seeing this through all age groups too.
"The common allergens the causes it is grass, weeds and tree pollen, sometimes dust mites, dust, mould and skin flakes.
"Hay fever is a common term to talk about allergic rhinitis, which is caused by seasonal exposure to pollen. But what is happening with the rain and the colder weather, it's going on for a bit longer.
Dr Phanindra said people will underlying structural problems are more likely to be affected by hay fever.
"It depends on whether they have underlying structural problems. Some people have a nose that is slightly bent and that can actually predisposed them to them for symptoms," he said.
"In Australia, we normally say there's one-in-five children are predisposed to hay fever. Obviously, inland Australia is higher because there's less humidity more pollen.
"Allergies and viral conditions can coexist and they can trigger each other. Common symptoms for hay fever is asthma, sinus affections, ear affections, they all can coexist and make things worse."
Dr Phanindra said there are multiple ways to treat hay fever.
"It depends on the symptoms. If there's nasal symptoms, the nose can be helped by a decongestant," he said.
"If they have generalised itching in the eye, they could probably use some antihistamine eye drops.
"If they have some generalised symptoms, they can use an antihistamine to start with and some steroid nasal sprays can help.
"It's also different on what happens. If the symptoms are quite severe, what we offer is allergen testing, which could do is a blood test but it might not show everything.
"There's also skin testing to specifically test for something. Once that's happened we can use immunotherapy, which can specifically treat what they're allergic to."
