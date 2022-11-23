It's being dubbed the flood after the flood.
Storage sheds and donation centres at Eugowra are full to the brim, and with the goodwill of the entire Central West expected to continue Resilience NSW officials are urging people to reconsider donating to the flood effort, immediately anyway.
Resilience NSW regional recovery coordinator Ken Harrison said the Cabonne community has been overwhelmed by generosity, and that tangible goodwill - in the form of food, clothes and other essential items - has been warmly received.
But the best way, moving forward, that people can help is to now donate via givit.org.
That website, Mr Harrison says, acts as a form of a broker for those on the ground.
It means if a community group organises to donate a host of whitegoods, instead of rolling into Eugowra with a trailer load of fridges and leaving them there, givit.org will bank the funds and then allocate that spending to whitegoods when the community is ready to benefit from their arrival.
"The bottom line at the moment is people are generous in sending in stuff, but we're now at the point where we're overwhelmed and the community's ability to deal with all of these donations is being stretched," Mr Harrison said.
"Our sheds are now full of gear, so we're running out of space, and then there's the issues of distribution as well."
He said alongside givit.org, cash was the best and most effective donation to help speed up the recovery process.
"That means donations can be tailored to individual needs," he said.
Eugowra was smashed by an 'inland tsunami' on November 14 and it effectively wiped out the majority of the town.
Homes were destroyed, if not displaced, and businesses were inundated with a huge flood in a very short space of time.
The scenes on the ground were horrific, and Mr Harrison said the last seven days has been extremely chaotic.
The clean-up is progressing. Slowly there's a sense of more order.- Resilience NSW regional recovery coordinator Ken Harrison
He believes a more coordinated response in the initial hours and days post disaster is required.
"We probably need to do more work with disaster preparation," Mr Harrison said.
He added Resilience NSW has a commitment to deliver a pre-event recovery plan, and he said local government played an essential part in the disaster recovery efforts.
He said it was their goal to coordinate a range of services to help get the community back up on its feet in the long term, but the scale of the disaster in Eugowra especially means doing so is a massive task.
"Organising effective responses can be difficult at times. But we're working with community leaders to do that," he said.
Mr Harrison says the disaster large pockets of the Cabonne Shire is only really now coming to terms with is one of the worst the region has seen.
He believes the sheer intensity of the flooding, and the storms, "is approaching the worst we've ever seen".
"The clean-up is progressing. Slowly there's a sense of more order," he said.
"It's been a pretty chaotic last week. Only now we're seeing people realise they have to settle in for the long haul.
"We're organising the deep cleans. People are tired. They've been going for over a week and the help of the emergency services has been terrific."
Mr Harrison said it's important to remember Molong, Cudal, Canowindra and Manildra were also impacted by the flooding and "we're keen to make sure people are aware those places are on our radar too".
"People are coming to grips that this is a long haul recovery. People are traumatised. We've got to be sensitive to that," Mr Harrison said.
