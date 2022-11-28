Western Advocate

Police are investigating a burnt out Wastewise bin on Pedrottas Lane

AM
By Alise McIntosh
November 28 2022 - 12:00pm
A Wastewise Bathurst bin has been burnt out along Pedrottas Lane. Picture by Alise McIntosh

INVESTIGATIONS remain into two separate bin fires which occurred in the CBD and Kelso recently, with police hoping CCTV can identify the culprits.

