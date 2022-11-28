INVESTIGATIONS remain into two separate bin fires which occurred in the CBD and Kelso recently, with police hoping CCTV can identify the culprits.
Police were called to Pedrottas Lane on Sunday, November 20, after receiving a phone call that a Wastewise bin had been set alight.
Police attended the scene immediately after receiving a call from a member of the public claiming that they had sighted persons in the area lighting the bin on fire.
When police arrived at the scene there were no persons of interest that were located in the area or it's surrounds.
Police say they are uncertain as to whether this incident is related to a garbage bin that was set alight on November 14, at a service station in Kelso, along the Sydney Road.
While police say they believe these are two isolated incidences, investigations into the two fires are still ongoing.
Police are gathering CCTV evidence from the area to assist in their investigation.
Pedrottas Lane is located off William Street, as a pathway into the Bathurst City Centre.
