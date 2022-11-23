CONNOR Slattery's made his fair share of Western teams but the St Pat's Old Boys all-rounder believes this season's NSW Country Championships team might be one of the most versatile he's seen.
Slattery is one of four Bathurst players taking to field for the championships in Orange, along with clubmates Cooper Brien and Nic Broes and Rugby Union skipper Ryan Peacock.
The Bathurst quartet and their Western teammates will look to make the most of the home field advantage at Wade Park over their three matches as they look for their first Country Championships crown since 2016-17.
Peacock was a part of that victorious side, and current skipper Marty Jeffrey is the only other member from that team of six years ago to still be an active Western player.
Slattery would love to have a taste of championship glory and he believes Western's got a squad capable of making it happen.
"It's feels awesome to make the team. I'm really excited and can't wait to get into it," he said.
"I reckon it's going to be one of the most competitive teams that we've had. I really like the variety in the bowlers that we have."
Western went one from three in their pool matches last season.
They're chasing an improved outing in their three straight games at Wade Park over this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against Central Coast, ACT and Riverina.
"They teams that we normally go up against in these championships are very good," Slattery said.
"I've never played Central Coast before so it will be interesting to see what they're like."
Slattery made contributions of 21 and 35 in his two appearances at the crease for Western last time around.
He's hoping the familiar turf at Orange can help him take the next step.
"It'll be great playing at Wade Park over the three days," he said.
"It's a great ground and hopefully it'll be really consistent over the three days. It's been a great start to the season for me so far so hopefully I can keep that going into this weekend and then kept doing it for Pat's as well."
Pool A winners Newcastle will face the top side from Western's pool in the grand final on December 11 at Glen Innes.
Newcastle are chasing their third successive Country Championships title.
Western's opening game against Central Coast gets underway from 1.30pm.
