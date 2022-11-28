Skillset's Class of 2022 celebrates its graduation

SKILLSET Senior College's Class of 2022 celebrated the culmination of their secondary education, with a graduation evening held last Friday.
The students gathered in Machattie Park for photos prior to their dinner, which was held at the Greens on William.
The girls all looked stunning dressed up in their gowns, and the boys looked very smart in their suits.
A Western Advocate photographer captured some of the excited graduates in Machattie Park before the official ceremony that evening.
