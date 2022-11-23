EVEN over the course of a short track cycling event there's still plenty of time to apply tactics, as Bathurst Cycling Club's Charlotte Lovett showed on Sunday.
Lovett finished runner-up in the Tamworth Track Open Women's Division 1 Wheelrace after working together with two Hunter Cycling Club riders to keep their distance over the rest of the field.
Lovett, along with Hayley Dell and Caitlin Rose, had always planned to help each other out as a trio to try and take their share of the prizemoney, and they executed their plan to perfection.
Dell ended up taking the spoils over Lovett and Rose but the Bathurst rider was happy to see the race plan unfold over the five laps just as they had hoped for.
"It was a pretty hard race and tougher than I thought it would be, especially with all the girls that you don't know. We were not only up against under 17s but also division one ladies, and it was tough to pick who to draft," she said.
"The handicapping in this race was a little bit different to our lightning handicap. I set off at the front of the 17s and had division one in front of me, so as well as trying to get to division one I was waiting for someone who could back me up.
"I ended up waiting for two girls from the Hunter Valley who I'm close friends with and we all worked together to place, which was really good."
Riding to the conditions and the track also came into play for the eventual podium-getters.
"The track was different to Bathurst. The shorter straights came into it," Lovett said.
"We kept our distance from people we knew. We wanted to keep our distance on Ebony [Robinson] and her friend Anna, because we knew they'd out sprint us, but we didn't go so hard that we'd blow up."
Other Bathurst riders also made a big impression at the carnival.
After a strong season of junior road racing Jenna Gallagher looked just as strong on the track, as she claimed silver medals in the sprint and elimination during her first under 15s event.
Ebony Robinson also added to her long list of 2022 achievements by claiming a pair of state championships in under 17s.
Next on the calendar will be the Central West Track Open on December 3 and 4, where there's lots on the line for competitors.
Lovett is keen to make an impression on her home track.
"The state madison races will be held there to determine the places for the national maddo after Christmas," she said.
"It's great representing your club, and if you don't know how to ride the Bathurst track then it doesn't play well for you. A lot of the kids last year would not be able to stay in the sprinter's lane, so that gives you the perfect opportunity to ride around the top if you know the track."
