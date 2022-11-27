BATHURST resident Cathie Hale is yet again, preparing to speak for the trees by protesting the destruction of mature trees in the area.
The protest comes after 20 mature trees were removed from Hereford Street for development to allow car parking spaces to be added to a sporting facility, the removal of the trees has been defended by Bathurst Regional Council.
This protest has been organised by Ms Hale, with the support of Greening Bathurst, and in conjunction with several other disappointed members of the community, and will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, November 29, on the corner of Hereford Street and Edgells Lane.
Despite assurances from council that these trees will be replaced by new saplings, Ms Hale said this is not a suitable equivalent.
"A new sapling is not equivalent to a fifty-year-old mature tree," she said.
"It will take 20 to 30 years for a young sapling to develop any shade or to develop any of its benefits to us, so to continue to cut trees down at this time of serious climate change issues globally, is irresponsible, and it's vandalism and it's destructive, and it's very short sighted."
However Bathurst Council said that the removal of the trees was necessary as part of construction approval, and that the trees in question were not of any cultural significance, nor did they represent a community of trees suitable for habitat.
Council assured that the project had been communicated to the community for quite some time, and is committed to planting more trees in the area.
Council say that 28 new trees will be planted as part of the landscape works within the carpark, and this year alone, more than 4000 native trees and shrubs have been planted through Council's community planting days.
However, for Ms Hale, the protest is all about sending a message to council, in order for them to explore possible alternatives regarding future projects.
"Really council should be looking at all the ways they can protect existing trees and work around them," Ms Hale said.
"These trees were cut down for a car park, and we all know that when it's 35 degrees, every car in a car park ... wants to park under that tree."
As well as these trees providing necessary shade for cars in the area, Ms Hale said that they also provide necessary cooling for cityscapes.
"We know that we need trees to cool city landscapes and hard surfaces, we know that trees are habitat for insects and birds, we know that trees equal cooler cities, we know that trees are part of our solution to our climate change problem," she said.
In order to adequately protest the demolition of these trees, Ms Hale said she is hoping for around 20 or 30 people to attend.
"We want people to bring placards, signs and to just let council know that this is not on and that we've had enough, and that we're angry and they can't keep cutting trees down without offering any alternatives," she said.
For Greening Bathurst, the protest is a direct call for a review into the the process of decision making and the strategies, policies and regulations regarding the removal of trees in the area.
