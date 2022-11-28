THE walk down Pedrottas Lane off William Street, has recently been transformed into a walk down memory lane.
Since Saturday, November 19, photographs and stories of community celebrities and local legends have been adhered to the walls along Pedrottas Lane.
This is all a part of a social-cohesion project for the Bathurst community.
The project; ReConnect Bathurst, was developed in conjunction with Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) and photographic agency And Then, to create the community based art installation, which shares the stories of Bathurst residents.
The focus of these stories is that of ageing, isolation and reconnection.
BRAG director Sarah Gurich said that the project was incepted following discussions regarding the effects of COVID on vulnerable peoples within the community.
"We've worked with socially engaged photographers And Then, who are Melanie Muddle and Hannah Robinson, to do this project," she said.
"It's a way of giving voice and visibility back to those members of the community."
In order to showcase a wide variety of stories from Bathurst locals, And Then and BRAG interacted with a large collection of residents.
"We approached a number of community groups, so the CWA, the Bathurst RSL sub-branch, the Neighbourhood Centre, local Aboriginal Lands Council, the Woodies, and a whole bunch of community groups," she said.
"We asked them to nominate people in their communities who they thought would be willing to participate and had a story to tell.
"From those conversations, Melanie and Hannah met with the participants ... so they've been to their homes, they've had many cups of tea and conversations, and they've left them all with a disposable camera so they could document their own lives and some of those photos are represented here."
As well as directly engaging with the elderly participants in the program, workshops and projects were also incepted in order to interconnect younger people.
"We've done intergenerational photo booth workshops to bring young people into the conversation," Ms Gurich said.
According to Ms Gurich, discussions have already sparked with townspeople since the art project has been installed.
"People are stopping, they're reading, they're commenting, and it's really starting a conversation," she said.
"You look at these stories here and it's really fascinating ... people are loving it and saying 'Oh, I want my story up there as well,' so hopefully it is something we can build on."
One member of the public, whose story is represented in the art project, is Frank Smith, who wholeheartedly believes that this is something that should continue into the future.
"The way they've done this, I think it's a terrific concept and that they should do it every few years because there's a lot of other people who will just keep coming up through the ranks," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith's story focuses on his relationship with his wife, Pat, and their lives together as owners of Frank Smith Shoe Repairs and Work Clothing, an institution in the Bathurst business landscape.
"It means a heck of a lot to have my story up there ... and it's really a terrific cross section of people," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith was most appreciative that this installation had the power to communicate his story to the people of Bathurst, and, in turn, provide a way for other stories to be communicated back to him.
"There's a lot of stories of the people, and that's the main thing," he said.
"Some of these people I've known or know, and I didn't know a lot of those bits and pieces and things like that and they didn't know I did bits and pieces and things like that, and now we do."
Overall, Mr Smith was extremely proud and humbled by the work that has gone into ensuring the message of the project is communicated.
"I think they've done a really good job and I hope that a lot of people come down and have a look," he said.
This project is hoped to be on display until mid January, pending the impacts of the weather.
