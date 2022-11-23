HE'S Jett by name and when it comes to racing a bike he goes like a jet too - that's why Jett Carter is the Cowra Motorcycle Club's junior club champion for 2022.
Remarkably it's a championship the 15-year-old Bathurst rider won in his first season of dirt track racing as well.
It was a plan hatched with one Australia's most decorated off-road racers to try and develop his speed in motocross that saw Carter try dirt track.
It not only worked, but it led him to developing yet another racing passion.
"I was focussing on my motocross and Ben Grabham recommended to me to try Woodstock for straight line speed and I sort of got dragged into it," Carter said.
"I did my first race and it was the coolest experience of my life, it's the fastest I've gone on a bike.
"It was a wonderful experience. It is a lot of fun."
Though Carter brought with him plenty of racing experience on a bike, he soon learned he needed to adopt a different style to be competitive at Woodstock Park Speedway.
"I've been riding since I was about four and started racing when I was 10. I just love riding a bike," he said.
"It's not very hard to adjust, it's just different technique, you have to focus on technique, you don't focus on going fast in your first race. Different weight, different places to put your foot, different places to put your body weight."
The Cowra club championship was run over six rounds, Carter racing at all of them.
He won two junior championships - the combined 100-150cc two stroke/200-250cc four stroke plus the 200-250cc four stroke titles - which help him to claim the overall junior club champion title.
As Carter explained, there were plenty of juniors vying for the overall honour.
"There was a two-stroke class that a four-stroke could ride in as well and then a class only for four stroke and I won both of those," he said.
"There's about 24 250s, there are two grids of 250s, there was always like three or four grids of 85s and 150s, so there were a lot of riders there, and there were a heap of 65s and 50s," Carter said.
"So yeah, there was a bit of competition.
"I was there for fun, not there for the win, but it was a bonus. It excited me."
Now Carter has tried - and loved - dirt track racing he says he's planning to continue racing at Woodstock next year.
He'll combine that with other styles of racing too - something he's done in a busy 2022.
"I do hard enduro, I do motocross, I do long track and I'm getting into supercross," he said.
"I've travelled all over New South Wales this year, like Bathurst, Mudgee, Cowra, Lithgow, Moree, Lakes, yeah I've done heaps of places.
"Hard enduro, that was very, very different because it was slow hour and 45 minute laps.
"You had no idea which direction camp was and there was just a sign that could've been blown around by the wind which tells you which way to go, there was no track.
"I just love racing, I'm planning to race as long as I can."
