FROM its first broadcast in 1976, a feature of community radio station 2MCE's programming has been variety.
It continues today.
Not only are there frequent news broadcasts which bring national and international news to listeners but also programs of local news and events which are important sources of information for people in the region.
As for entertainment, every genre of music can be heard including classical music, opera, country, folk, nostalgia, easy listening, current pop songs and rock.
Almost eight years ago Harry Chamberlain started a pop rock and alternative session, which goes to air each Tuesday night at 7pm.
He likes to play a mix which might include hard rock, pop or hip-hop, classic rock and even, he admits, heavy metal.
If he plays a heavy metal track, he follows it with something more mellow.
Some of his old favourites will be mixed with modern chart toppers and bouncy pop songs.
Each show has three special spots.
The first features AC/DC which, he plays as a dedication to his mother who is one of their big fans.
The second is a dedication to whatever track was number one on the charts that day in previous years.
The last spot features up-and-coming artists who may not be known to many people.
The record he plays may be their first single and, like some other 2MCE presenters I've interviewed, Harry likes to help them get their music "out there".
Not surprisingly, Harry has his own music collection, which he uses such as when he wants to play something from a local artist, but he mainly accesses 2MCE's substantial archives.
He's happy to play requests if someone wants to message them to the Facebook page or call while he's on air.
When he's not planning or presenting his program, Harry might be playing piano, writing, drawing or knitting hats or scarfs, which he sells at local markets.
My copy of 2MCE's program guide names his program as SOS. I was reminded of the classic Morse code distress signal.
I asked, "Why that?"
"My wife suggested it as placeholder name and it stuck," Harry replied.
