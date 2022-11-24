Neville Dawson remembered as family man with a strong sense of community

HUSBAND, father, businessman, friend.
Neville Dawson was many things to many people in Bathurst who will on Friday turn out to honour a man who dedicated his life to the community.
Mr Dawson passed away on November 13, his funeral will be held at 1.30pm on Friday, November 25 at the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint John.
His son Peter remembered his father as a great family man, who created both a business and sporting legacy in the city. His passing comes just a little over three months since the death of his beloved wife Johanna.
Peter Dawson said the Dawson family has links back to the city to 1850.
"Dad's Great-Great Grandfather had a brick works out at Kelso, and there are bricks in the Carillion. His father worked on the railway," he said.
Peter said his Dad was born and bred in Bathurst, receiving his education at the demonstration school and then Bathurst High School.
"He got into the transport industry on accident," he said.
"He used to cart timber, hardwood timber out of Mount Horrible back into the hoppers in Lambert Street. After that had a taxi truck, a little truck they used to put all the groceries in and deliver."
Together with his wife Johanna, the couple founded Dawson's Removals in the early 1960s and built the business up to one of the region's largest transport companies.
The couple retired and the sold business in 2001, with their son Peter taking over the reins.
The couple, who were married on April 24, 1954 had four children - Judy, Deb, Peter and Bernadette - and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Mr Dawson was named Citizen of the Year in 2014 and in 2015 was one of the city's original Living Legends, both of which acknowledged his enormous contribution to the local community.
Some of his achievements included: a lifetime of service with Rotary; being a co-founder of the Bathurst St Patrick's Sporting Club; a board member when St Vincent's Private Hospital was conceived; a founding member of the Majellan Bowling Club; and helping to steer the finances of the Cathedral Parish of St Michael and St John for more than 20 years.
He was also on the committee overseeing the Cathedral Restoration Project.
Peter said he was proud of his father's legacy.
"He was always involved in the community," he said.
Following the funeral service on Friday, Mr Dawson will be interred at the Maranatha Lawn Cemetery.
