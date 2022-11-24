HE was the skinny winger, who grew into the tall forward who became a Saints legend - Neville Dawson was St Pat's through and through.
It's why the memory of the man who was so passionate about the Bathurst rugby league club will live on.
Eighty-nine-year-old Dawson died on November 13 surrounded by his family, and since then the tributes have flown.
One of the Saints who knew him well is Richie Farrar.
When he moved from Cowra to Bathurst as a teenager, then St Pat's president Dawson was one of the first people he met.
"I first met him in 1981, I was 16 when I first moved to Bathurst," Farrar said.
"My brother [John] was already here playing back then. When I moved over obviously I played for Pat's because that's where my brother was playing.
"He was one of the first people I met. My father took me out to the office to meet him and couple of the other workers out there that were heavily involved in the committee.
"He was a salt of the earth guy, straight up and down, he tells it like it is. But he was just an all-round gentleman and he loved St Pat's."
Like many who have worn the blue and white over the years, Dawson grew up playing football.
He represented Bathurst High in the Astley Cup as a winger, but it was as a member of the forward pack that he made his impact for the Saints in Group 10.
"He was a tall, skinny winger then obviously grew into a front rower when he went to St Pat's," Farrar said.
After Dawson retired from playing, he continued his involvement with the Saints as a committeeman. He served as president for a number of years.
One of his biggest contributions came as a driving forces behind building St Pat's Sporting Club when the Saints decided they didn't want to pay to use Carrington Park.
Dawson and dedicated group that also included Terry Holden, Chris Pitkin, Dennis Harvey, Edward Summerfield, Stuart Crabtree, Jeff Byrom, Jim Grives and Glen Fulton put huge hours into developing the club and grounds.
"He was a big mover and shaker with the development out there on Gilmour Street," Farrar said.
"We first played out there in '89 and actually the first year we went out there we won the comp. We were there from '89 to 2013. In 2014 we went to the Sportsground, that's when Hank [Kurt Hancock] was coaching and we won a comp then."
Dawson was the ground announcer in 1989 when the Saints beat Cowra 31-14 in the Group 10 grand final.
It was a ground that had a stand named in his honour - the Terry Holden-Neville Dawson Stand - and on the day it was officially named the Saints first grade side marked the occasion with a 44-22 upset win over competition leaders Mudgee.
Dawson, who also played third grade cricket for St Pat's, was given another huge honour in 2014.
As part Bathurst's Centenary of League celebrations, Dawson was one of the Saints named in Bathurst Rugby League's Hall of Fame.
Dawson and Farrar were amongst the 10 Saints inducted, joining Kevin Woolfe, Monsignor Leo Grant, Jack Arrow, Lawrence 'Buddy' Burke, Steve 'Stahl' Vane, Gerard Toole, John Fish and Jack Holden.
"He was just a massive part of St Pat's for many years," Farrar said.
"He was respected by several generations of Saints and also in the community, as a businessman and on a lot of levels.
"He was an employer of a lot of Pat's players, obviously owning Dawson's Removals.
"A lot of players would come here and not a lot of them would have a trade so he gave them a job, 'Righto, jump in a truck and do some labour'. He had a lot of players packing dog food too as well as the removalist."
Saints past and present are invited to attend a requiem mass in celebration of his life at Saint Michael and Saint John on Friday from 1.30pm.
