IMRAN Qureshi had been counting down the days to the return of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's two day matches.
With the Rugby Union batter's preferred format approaching he knew that it could be an opportunity to build up a patient innings and play at his own pace.
After nearly 80 overs against St Pat's Old Boys his approach paid off.
Qureshi put on 123 runs for Rugby to help guide them to 8-300 at the close of day one, finding his second-highest top grade score in Bathurst cricket and his first century since the re-formation of BOIDC.
"Red ball cricket has always been my favourite format. I don't know why, but the red ball feels so much better off the bat and I tend to see it better," Qureshi said.
"Last year we only had the one game of red ball before we were done ... so it was great to be back out playing it again. I said to Sammy[Macpherson] that I just wanted to spend some time in the middle ... [and] I joked that it would be nice to spend to spend 80 overs out there.
"Often when you're out there you've got a score in the back of your mind but that wasn't the case for me. It was more so about spending time in the middle. That simple mindset made things a lot easier for me."
Even with he team in a potentially problematic spot Qureshi didn't drastically change his approach.
His 136 run partnership for the sixth wicket alongside Brad Glasson (59) put his side back on top.
"We were 5-70 when Glasso came out but it was the same deal. I wasn't really thinking about the score too much," he said.
"It was about occupying the crease, especially knowing that Connor [Slattery] and Cooper [Brien] would be away with Western this weekend. I didn't want to let them have a bat because they're two quality batsmen who can take the game away from you quite quickly."
Qureshi had hit 12 half centuries across BDCA and BOIDC competitions before converting one of those into triple figures on Saturday.
It's been a goal of his to snare that elusive BOIDC century for quite some time.
"It's something that I always wanted to achieve because back when I first came into this it was still the Bathurst-Orange comp, around 2006. It was a big goal for me to get a century there," he said.
"It's a great competition and that was always first grade for me, so it was a very nice feeling to finally get it.
"It was probably a bit overdue. I've had a couple of starts where I should have gone on with it and instead found some silly way to get out."
The Rugby-Saints clash has become a highlight on the BOIDC calendar, given the respective quality of each club's lineups and performances over recent seasons, making it one of the best occasions in the regular season to produce a century.
"Pat's over the last five years have been one of the best teams in the comp, so it's always nice to do it against a very good opposition," Qureshi said.
"I know the likes of Mitch Taylor, Jack Goodsell and Gus Parsons aren't there but that Pat's side are such a professional group, and they're so good in the field. Even pinching singles come with a risk with those guys.
"They've got a great attitude when they show up, no matter who they have in the team."
