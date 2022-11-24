Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Imran Qureshi almost bats out entire day for his first Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket century

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 24 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imran Qureshi almost batted through the whole day for his century.

IMRAN Qureshi had been counting down the days to the return of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's two day matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.