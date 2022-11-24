THE depth of Bathurst's cricketing stocks will be put to the test this Sunday as the city hosts the first round of the newly formed series against Dubbo.
The Central West Cup has been designed to give Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange's second-string players, and those knocking on the door of a Western Zone Premier League appearance, the opportunity to play extra games of cricket against talented players from other cities.
It's a setup that some Bathurst and Orange players will be used to, if they've previously competed in the Rod Hartas Trophy, but the introduction of Dubbo adds a strong challenger into the mix.
The competition will give several people the chance to represent their city for the first time.
Among those is Bathurst's Lachlan Coad.
The Rugby Union batter moved to Bathurst last year and is excited by the prospect of representing his new home.
"I'm really looking forward to it, and playing with guys like Brad [Rayner] and Flynny [Taylor] will be great. I haven't represented Bathurst in a game before so this will be my debut game. I'm excited," he said.
"It should be a great game. My dad's from Dubbo as well, so there's a bit of a rivalry there and that adds to it."
Coad said he hasn't made the start to the 2022-23 season that he'd hoped for, so the extra match time came as a welcome opportunity.
"I'm really keen to get some runs, that's why I put my hand up," he said.
"I want to get some more batting in. I'm at number six and it's been one dayers so far, but now we're moving into two day cricket, and it's great to be able to play some of that again.
"With the team named it should be great especially for a lot of the younger guys coming through. We've got a lot of depth in town.
"I know a couple of guys. Tait Borgstahl is a great competitor and it will be great to watch him go about it. Yousuf is playing as well, which is great. I still don't know a lot of these guys, so it will be great to get to know them better."
Hamish SIegert, fresh off his captaincy debut for ORC in their huge first innings win over City Colts, will lead the Bathurst side while Qureshi has been named vice captain.
The Bathurst versus Dubbo game starts the competition, with Dubbo v Orange to follow on December 4 and Orange v Bathurst on December 18.
The match at Morse Park 1 gets underway from 10am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.