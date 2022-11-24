A TWO-time Bathurst 1000 victor, 60 brand new Mercedes AMGs and more than 1,200 drivers peeling off laps - the next eight days at Mount Panorama will not be short of action.
This year for the first time the four-day Challenge Bathurst will be followed by two days of Fastrack V8 Experience and another two days of Mercedes Benz AMG customer drives.
It will give a host of drivers from across Australia and New Zealand the chance to do laps at the iconic circuit.
"We've got for the first time eight days on track ... I was doing the numbers, we have 1,200 drivers coming from all over Australia, some from New Zealand," Challenge Bathurst event organiser Greg Evans said.
The huge eight-day program commenced on Thursday with the Challenge Bathurst supersprint for experienced motor sport competitors.
Many of those drivers, including a group of 20 behind the wheel of GT cars, are using Challenge Bathurst to test for other events at the Mount.
Following the supersprint will be the regularity section of Challenge Bathurst on Saturday and Sunday.
"The supersprint is valuable practice if you're a high-end racer, for the 6 Hour, the 12 Hour a lot of people in the supersprint are here for that reason," Evans said.
"On the weekend there's regularity, people just love it, street cars, track cars, enthusiasts, we've got the Z Car Club of Queensland who haven't been able to make it for the last two years due to border restrictions, we've got the Porsche Club of NSW.
"This year we were actually over-subscribed by about 120 drivers."
The Fastrack program will run Monday and Tuesday and is expected to see over 600 people get behind the wheel of a V8.
"I've also got guests coming from New Zealand to the Fastrack V8 Race Experience on Monday and Tuesday just to drive this amazing race track," Evans, who is also founder of Fastrack, said.
"People who don't have a Motorsport Australia licence, under our agreement, have an in-car coach and can come up here and drive.
"The dream of getting behind the wheel of a V8 race car on this circuit, even if you're not in motor sport, it will appeal to everybody - women, men, young, old."
The driver coaches used by Fastrack include Bathurst 1000 winner and Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame John Bowe and current professional Joey Mawson.
"JB has been with us forever, but we don't even advertise his hot laps because there's a waiting list that long," Evans laughed.
"One of the other interesting new drivers we've got this year is Joey Mawson - for people who know motor sport he is the two-time S5000 champion.
"He's an awesome talent, he's beaten Mick Schumacher, he was the Formula 4 champion in Europe. He's just a great young Australian driver."
To finish the packed program, next Wednesday and Thursday it will be the Mercedes Benz AMG customer drives that Mount Panorama hosts.
"They've got about 60 brand new AMG cars and a lot of guests who are probably pretty well-heeled who want to drive the latest and greatest," Evans said.
"There's no better way to show someone you've got a top-notch performance car than to put them behind the wheel on this track."
Evans praised Bathurst Regional Council for its efforts preparing the circuit and the officials who help Challenge Bathurst run smoothly.
"We owe a lot to the volunteers that come here, we have over 230 and probably between 60 and 100 of those we'll be giving a hot lap experience to on Sunday night," Evans said.
Challenge Bathurst is free for spectators to attend in areas down the bottom of Mount Panorama.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.