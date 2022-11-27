Western Advocate

Award nomination a career highlight for Olivia Ruggiero

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 28 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ruggiero on stage performing Puppets.

RISING performer and former Bathurst woman Olivia Ruggiero, who took her one-woman cabaret "Puppets" to Scotland this year, has reached another career milestone, being nominated for a Broadway World Award for Best Performer, while her cabaret has been nominated for Best New Musical.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.