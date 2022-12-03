Western Advocate
Our People

Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies owner Tanya Holmes recognised at national level

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 3 2022 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Tanya-Lee Holmes secures national award for courage. Picture supplied

FRESH off receiving her Central West Mummy Award, a Bathurst businesswoman is overwhelmed to have backed that up and be named a winner at a national level.

Local News

