FRESH off receiving her Central West Mummy Award, a Bathurst businesswoman is overwhelmed to have backed that up and be named a winner at a national level.
Tanya-Lee Holmes secured 2022 Business of the Year with her small business Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies in the Mummy Awards on Saturday, November 19.
The awards ceremony recognised mums from across the Central West region who are all doing terrific things in all areas - not just business.
Then only days later, Ms Holmes received a call saying she had been nominated and was successful in taking out her category in the National Shine awards, and was in shock when she heard the news.
"It's very humbling," she said.
"It means a lot but it's also overwhelming."
The National Shine Awards gala was held in Melbourne on Tuesday, November 29, recognising women in rural and regional areas.
The award Ms Holmes received was for courage, and wasn't so much based based on her cookie business, but more on the work she does through her business in the disability and Australian Defence Force (ADF) sectors.
"My category was courage, it's really based on being a person with a disability running a business, doing the disability advocacy I do and working within the ADF space," Ms Holmes said.
With one son in the army and another a wheelchair racing talent, Ms Holmes' children are the driving forces behind her advocacy work in both areas.
And living with a disability herself, Ms Holmes knows the struggles of never knowing what each day will bring, both physically and mentally.
She said sharing her stories with others who experience similar feelings helps them know that they're not alone.
"I've got day-to-day experience of living with a disability, living with PTSD and living with mental health issues, and being able to share them makes people realise they're not alone," Ms Holmes said.
Her work and the connections she's built in the ADF community are very important to Ms Holmes.
In addition to fundraising for the Young Veterans charity - who do a lot of work in the mental health space for veterans - she is also now an affiliate member of the Bathurst Sub-Branch.
What began as a cookie donation turned into a long-term stint, and Ms Holmes now meets up with veterans regularly and provides them with a friendly ear to talk to if they're not feeling okay.
She said being made an affiliate member of the Sub-Branch is a huge honour.
"I meet up with veterans young and old, meet them for coffee, have chats with them, and just check in on them which is a great thing for me, I really enjoy spending time with them," Ms Holmes said.
"We play darts on a Friday night and lawn bowls as well, it's really about keeping that connection between the veterans and making sure they're doing okay and if they're not doing okay they have someone to talk to."
There was over 100 women from across Australia nominated in the seven categories that make up the National Shine Awards.
Ms Holmes said to be recognised at such a high level is very validating and tells her that she's making a difference.
"Not that you want recognition, but it is nice to be recognised because you know that hopefully you're doing something right," she said.
