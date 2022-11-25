Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst Aqua Park finishing up reassembly ahead of opening day on November 26

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 25 2022 - 6:49pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aqua park was continuing to be assembled on Thursday. Picture supplied

AFTER a flood-related setback, the Bathurst Aqua Park will get kick off its opening weekend at Chifley Dam on November 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.