AFTER a flood-related setback, the Bathurst Aqua Park will get kick off its opening weekend at Chifley Dam on November 26.
It's a week later than planned, after the inflatable water park sustained damage in the floods less than two weeks ago.
The facility, which was almost fully assembled when the deluge hit, needed to be put back together again.
Owner Michael Hickey said there were some challenges, but a team of about five people have been working long days to reassemble the park so it can open on Saturday.
"We had some park that was damaged, so we had to borrow some park from up in Brisbane," he said.
"We had to fly some other park in as well and we've done a lot of patching. We had to basically pull the park out and start all over again."
As of Thursday, they were still working on the assembly, but Mr Hickey was confident it would be finished by lunchtime Friday.
"We've got to be finished by lunchtime [Friday], so we should be right to open Saturday morning. We'll be right," he said.
Bathurst Aqua Park has had a difficult run at the dam since it first arrived in late 2018.
Its seasons have been hampered by low water levels, blue green algae, COVID-19 restrictions, unfavourable weather conditions, and then closure at its peak time as authorities struggled to located the body of a swimmer who drowned at the dam on Christmas Day.
The park's owners have continued to persevere through the challenges, though, and they hope that the community will come out to support them on opening weekend.
Fortunately, the weather forecast is promising perfect conditions for a day out at the dam.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a top temperature of 26 degrees, while Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer than the previous day, with a top of 28 degrees expected.
The aqua park will also be offering some different elements, which will be sure to excite both new and old patrons.
"It's changed a little bit, for sure, and we've got some new stuff as well," Mr Hickey said.
Bathurst Aqua Park will begin its season by opening to the general public on weekends only, and then extend to seven days a week over the school holidays.
Until then, it will host school groups on the days the park is closed to the general public.
"At the moment it is just weekends, but we are booked out for schools during the week, so we have got a lot of schools already booked in," Mr Hickey said.
For more information, visit the Bathurst Aqua Park website.
