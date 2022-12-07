Donation to make a difference for Daffodil Cottage patients

THE COMMUNITY has dug deep to raise more than $10,000 to help support cancer patients in Bathurst.
Ray White Emms Mooney banded together with a number of businesses and organisations within Bathurst at thoroughbred racing meeting at Tyers Park back on November 12 to raise funds for the Daffodil Cottage and its patients.
Throughout the day, $10,162 was raised, with 100 per cent of proceeds to be donated to the Cottage.
Ray White Emms Mooney director Pat Bird said it was a great to see the community dig deep for a good cause.
"We mainly raised money through a series of raffles, public donations and a charity auction, which we held at the end of the meeting," he said.
"We also had lucky door prizes and it was really good to see how much people were willing to give.
"It's double what we've raised in the past and we were really lucky with the weather we had on the day.
"COVID has put a stop to this in recent years but this was our third year doing this."
Mr Bird said it's great to see so much money raised for the Daffodil Cottage.
"The money goes to help cover the cost of cancer treatment," he said.
"A big reason why we support this is because the Daffodil Cottage touches so many people in this district."
Local businesses that helped in raising the money included Complete Industrial and Welding Supplies, Ray White Emms Mooney, Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing, MBA Wealth Solutions, Grainforce, McIntosh McPhillamy and Co, Jeremy Booth Constructions, Agriwest and Edney Ryan Group.
Western NSW Local Health District nursing unit manager of oncology, Mooreen Macleay, is grateful for the donation.
"This money will be used for patient care, whether it be for buying equipment to help keep them in a home, used for patient comfort packs and improving their quality of life," she said.
"The Bathurst community has been extraordinary. They support us so we can provide the best customer care and services.
"Unfortunately, not being well can be a big financial burden. This can help with that burden."
Daffodil Cottage was built over two decades ago from donations and support from the people in the Bathurst community.
It's a public cancer centre located near the Bathurst Hospital, providing patients with chemotherapy and haematological services.
