"It's not just 'this is what the community nurse provides', it's actually about much more than that."
Located 30 to 60 minutes from Bathurst are the villages of Wattle Flat, Sofala and Hill End, whose typically elder residents with remote lifestyles and a high exposure to mental health issues, are now faced with a reduced community nurse service.
For the past several years, a community nurse has been stationed across the villages for three days a week, but due to staff shortages - as confirmed by the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) - the service is left dwindling by a thread.
"Unfortunately, due to insufficient staffing levels, the nursing service to the three communities has been temporarily reduced from three days per week to one day per week," a WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
"We are working very hard to return the community nursing services provided to the residents of Wattle Flat, Sofala and Hill End to normal operation and funding remains available to do so."
A recent meeting held at Sofala and Wattle Flat - where 25 residents along with doctors and WNSWLHD representatives were present - uncovered the vitality of the service.
"I've certainly got better clarity and the villages as well, and the Local Health District definitely have a much broader perspective of what actually is provided by the community nurse," Wattle Flat Progress Association president, Kirsten Brumby said.
It's not just about having the community nurse come out here to dress a leg wound, it's actually so much more - the social aspect, mental health, communication.- Wattle Flat Progress Association president, Kirsten Brumby
"This is what we'll be missing if we don't get somebody back three days a week."
With the isolation associated with remote living, Ms Brumby said mental health is an aspect of care the community nurse had previously provided that is now, in particular, severely missed.
"People here don't know what's available let alone be able to reach out and say they need some help, so that whole mental health connection is really essential out here and that's one of the things that's missing," she said.
"When the nurse went to visit someone to do a leg dressing or something, she would just pop her head in and say hello to the husband and ask how it was all going. It was another form of social interaction that we no longer have."
Residents in the interim must book appointments or attain their own First Aid medical certification, according to long-term Hill End resident, Colin Shapland who said the "lifesaving" immediate or convenient treatment is also temporarily lost.
"We need to have someone on call around the district for quick medical treatment. A lot of us are elderly and we have to have blood tests regularly. The nurse was able to do that and that can't happen now," Mr Shapland said.
"We've got to travel into Bathurst to get a referral for a blood test, come home then go back again early in the morning to have the test done at the hospital or pathologist. Then we've got to go back to a specialist and find out what the results were.
"The nurse has previously fixed up some serious injuries and heart attacks even before the ambulance arrived. Initial treatment is a lifesaver."
I've been a first aider for many years so I know how to treat myself and my wife if anything happens but a lot of people haven't got that experience.- Hill End resident, Colin Shapland
President of the Sofala Progress Association, Steve McGarry added to the long list of undertakings the community nurse would previously provide that are no longer available at present.
"The nurse clinic in Sofala was always on a Monday morning from 10am to 12 midday and no appointment was necessary," Mr McGarry said.
"She was able to arrange prescriptions, perform blood tests. She also did home visits where necessary.
"Many of the residents of Sofala and surrounds are elderly and not familiar with digital products so zoom meetings are a no-go. They may also live in areas with poor internet coverage. Some are unable to drive and rely on home visits."
While the service is yet to be restored to three days a week, Ms Brumby remains optimistic about the community nurse service's reinstating.
"I trust on face value their [WNSWLHD] intention was never to cut back the service," she said.
"We know there's recruitment issues across the board, we know it's difficult to find people that actually want to do this kind of work in remote communities, so there's no reason not to believe that.
"It's kind of going to be a community drive: what the community wants and needs. They've come out and listened to the villages, and so far, that seems to be holding true."
