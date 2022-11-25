THE sun has come out at the right time for the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club to hold the second round of their 2022-23 local series in ideal conditions.
With the Macquarie River causing havoc across other sporting clubs around the city, such as the Bathurst Hockey Association and St Pat's Rugby League, there would have been concerns in recent weeks that the next triathlon round would come under threat too.
The club will be hopeful that the optimal racing weather will lead to improved numbers from their opening round back on October 16, which featured six short course individual competitors and 10 long course entrants.
Numbers already look to be trending higher for the second event and vice-president Gavin Borg has his fingers crossed that a couple of late entrants can bump those figures up even higher.
"The weather hasn't been kind to us, especially for triathlon and for the bike, so we're looking forward to hopefully seeing some good numbers," he said.
"We have around 20 or so registered, but usually over the Friday and Saturday we tend to see a few more come in."
Sunday's race will also be a prime opportunity for those who contested last weekend's Inter Club Triathlon in Mudgee the chance to build upon their efforts over there.
Nick North and Hollee Simons brought in plenty of points for the Bathurst club with their overall victories, while Angus Argent-Smith, Tom Hanrahan and Borg all finished inside the first dozen competitors.
"We were over in Mudgee last weekend for the first Inter Club round, and we some really good results over there with Nick and Hollee winning the overall male and female races," Borg said.
"We've also got our women's round coming up on the following weekend, which we're looking forward to, and we should see a good turnout there as well."
