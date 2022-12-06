Western Advocate
Good News

Vivability and Bathurst Tennis Centre combine to help kids with disability play sport

By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Participant Savannah Auvaa, Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham and Bathurst Tennis Centre manager Andrew Mitton. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

TENNIS is proving to be a sport for everyone, with a new program encouraging participation from children with a disability.

