TENNIS is proving to be a sport for everyone, with a new program encouraging participation from children with a disability.
Vivability is providing sponsorship to the Bathurst Tennis Centre to make it more affordable for these children to play the sport.
They are integrated in with other players, providing the opportunity for them to not only learn the sport, but to make friends.
The partnership got under way at the beginning of the 2022-23 financial year following conversations between Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham and Bathurst Tennis Centre manager Andrew Mitton.
"I've been involved with the tennis centre for a long time myself and when I was talking to Mitto about sporting options for people with disabilities, I thought tennis was a great option in that it's one of those lifetime sports and also the nature of the individualised coaching," Mr Packham said.
"That fits well with how we see kids transitioning into sport. A lot of kids with disabilities and autism don't have sporting experiences, so we're really keen to be in that space and promoting participation and inclusion.
"And Mitto was all over it. He was keen and certainly had the appropriate background and knowledge to be supportive of what we wanted to do as well."
Vivability gave an initial sponsorship grant to the tennis centre, leaving it up to Mr Mitton to best determine how to use the funding.
Six children aged 12 years and under were put into the program straight away.
Their disabilities and special needs vary, with children with hearing impairment, diabetes, autism and ADHD all represented in the program.
"All six are still playing tennis, and some of those six are at an elite level, which is fantastic," Mr Mitton said.
The sponsorship money has been used for court hire fees, membership, coaching and equipment, taking the pressure off parents looking to get their child with a disability involved in a sport.
"It's a demanding thing. People with special needs, nothing is cheap these days, and that's just one way of easing the burden on them a little bit," Mr Mitton said.
A little bit of the Vivability funding was also used to send children to a tournament and, if there's any money left towards the end of the financial year, the centre will look to host an event that further supports these kids.
Vivability is happy to support more children with a disability who want to try out the sport over the summer holidays and into 2024.
"It's a program we're happy to expand upon as the need arises," Mr Packham said.
"... There's just so many benefits for people to participate in sport, socially, health-wise, healthy lifestyles, and you see that kids' communication improves as well."
He said playing sport has the potential to be lifechanging for a child with a disability, and he's happy that Vivability has the opportunity to be the catalyst for that through this program.
Any parents interested in getting their children involved in the program are encouraged to contact the Bathurst Tennis Centre.
