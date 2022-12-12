STATE Emergency Services (SES) volunteers worked day and night when Bathurst experienced near record breaking floods in November, and with more wet weather forecast over the coming months, community members are encouraged to join the team.
From sandbagging houses, manning road closures, carrying out flood rescues and attending to fallen trees in the most recent flooding event, crews from Bathurst and surrounding regions have had their work cut out for them.
SES media officer David Rankine said all volunteers did an amazing job and anyone interested in joining and supporting the community moving forward is encouraged to do so, especially with more wet weather predicted up until March 2023.
"Once again our local volunteers not only in the Bathurst unit but Sofala, Portland, Blayney, Orange City and Oberon were amazing under the pressure of the work volume and the pressure that they had to work through," Ms Rankine said.
"We had around 80 calls in a 48-hour period, so obviously we were very busy and our volunteers, like they do time and time again, stepped up and really served their community with a fantastic degree of professionalism and dedication."
While Bathurst is lucky in the volunteer department new faces are always appreciated, and surrounding regions like Sofala could definitely use more volunteers, according to Mr Rankine.
He said the biggest problem they're facing at the moment is how busy life is and people being able to find the time to volunteer.
"We've certainly been very busy lately and the volunteers we've got have been amazing," Mr Rankine said.
"In Bathurst we're really blessed with volunteers, but we could always look at more people.
"The issue at the moment is that we're absolutely frantic in the work that we do, life's busy and people are occupied and so sometimes we do really struggle to find volunteers out there."
Mr Rankine said there's no strict obligation in terms of hours worked for volunteers, but everyone is encouraged to attend the training night once a week.
He said they try to be as flexible as possible to work in with people's busy schedules.
Volunteering for the SES also provides people with skills that they can use in other aspects of their lives.
From cutting down trees to driving heavy vehicles, Mr Rankine said in the past volunteers have taken the skills they've learnt through SES training and found employment.
"We do provide nationally accredited training for all of that work, so that's also another benefit of being a volunteer," he said.
"You can get your heavy vehicle licence, for example, just driving some of our vehicles, but then that can translate into work down the track and we've certainly seen that with some of our volunteers.
"Or we've got a lot of administrative positions, people may manage our radio network, they may assist with general administrative tasks in the unit, so there is a range."
Mr Rankine said the SES will continue to work very publicly to try and attract new people to the service.
