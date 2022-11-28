Western Advocate

Work begins on new parking precinct on Hereford Street

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 11:00am
Work has begun on the new parking precinct on Hereford Street. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

TWENTY trees have been removed to make way for the new parking precinct on Hereford Street.

