Work begins on new parking precinct on Hereford Street

TWENTY trees have been removed to make way for the new parking precinct on Hereford Street.
The new carpark, which will be located between Hereford Street and the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex (rugby league) and Ann Ashwood Park (rugby union), has previously been slated to cost $3.3 million by Bathurst Regional Council.
It's set to feature 753 carpark spots, which will greatly improve the current set-up, which is not sealed and often turns into a bog during after rain.
Bathurst Regional Council technical services manager, Bernard Drum, said site preparation is currently being undertaken.
"Initial site preparation is being undertaken for the construction of the car park," he said.
"The construction of the car park is part of the overall development for the Hereford Street Sporting Precinct. The carpark works are being completed under a separate contract to recent field construction."
In the process of preparing the site for construction, 20 trees have been removed.
"No trees were remnant vegetation, with historical data confirming that all trees were planted as a result of residential landscaping across the 20th century," Mr Drum said.
"As part of the project's landscaping and beautification works, 28 new trees will be planted to provide shade and amenity."
Mr Drum said the community had been made aware that the trees were to be removed.
"This project was approved under consent in 2006 for the wider sporting complex," he said.
"The consent in place at the time noted that a number of trees would be required to be removed as part of the overall precinct development.
"Council has since been communicating progress on this development, including ongoing advice to councillors and the wider community."
Mr Drum said he's hopeful that parking will be available come the 2023 winter sports season.
"Council has actively engaged the impacted sporting clubs to ensure impact on scheduled events is reduced insofar as possible," he said.
"A staged approach is being taken, and a portion of works is expected to be substantially completed to ensure parking is available to users across the 2023 winter playing season."
Works remain ongoing for the construction of two new fields and a clubhouse between the existing Jack Arrow Sporting Complex and Ann Ashwood Park.
