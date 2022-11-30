Western Advocate
Bathurst health workers sent to help flood-ravaged communities

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
December 1 2022 - 9:30am
Floodwaters ripped through Eugowra on November 14, destroying homes and businesses. Picture by Carla Freedman

THE Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has deployed health staff, including some from Bathurst, to flood-ravaged areas to support the community in its recovery.

