THE Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has deployed health staff, including some from Bathurst, to flood-ravaged areas to support the community in its recovery.
Eugowra was among the Central West towns that experienced flooding on November 14, but it was hit harder than most areas.
Two people were killed, and hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed by the force of the floodwaters.
READ MORE: Photos from the devastating Eugowra floods
Residents of Eugowra, and other flood-affected communities, have been left reeling by the disaster, including the health professionals that call these places home.
For that reason, the WNSWLHD has sent resources to assist in the recovery.
"Our staff are not immune to the impacts of natural disasters. Their health and wellbeing during such a distressing time, along with that of their collective communities, is the district's highest priority," a spokesperson said.
"To allow any impacted staff to take time off as needed, additional healthcare workers have been deployed to facilities in flood-affected areas to ensure appropriate staffing levels and, in turn, ensure access to care for residents.
"With assistance from the Ministry of Health and other local health districts, a total of 15 clinical and non-clinical staff from across NSW, including Bathurst, have been deployed to flood-affected areas after volunteering to provide aid.
"We wholeheartedly thank those staff for volunteering to assist, and those on the ground for their continued commitment to providing the best care possible to our communities."
They said the district will continue to provide all possible support to ensure people can access the care they need in hospital and the community.
This includes taking care of people's mental health.
Specialist mental health clinicians have been sent to flood-affected areas to deliver face-to-face care.
"In more heavily-affected areas, like Eugowra, mental health clinicians have undertaken house-by-house wellbeing visits, to identify people who may require any additional support and provide it, or facilitate access to an appropriate care provider," the WNSWLHD spokesperson said.
They said staff from organisations such as NSW Ambulance, including Extended Care Paramedics, St John's Ambulance, Lifeline and the Red Cross have also been instrumental in providing immediate physical, mental and emotional care to residents in impacted areas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.