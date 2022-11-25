SHE can tackle, she can kick, she can create - that's why Panorama Platypi captain Zarlia Griffiths shapes as a critical figure in Saturday's must win Western Women's Rugby League semi-final.
Griffiths will lead her Platypi opens side into battle against the Vipers at Carrington Park in a match which offers the victor a spot in the grand final.
For the losers it will be season over.
Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw knows the pressures such a situation brings, but he knows that in second rower Griffiths he has someone that will lead and inspire.
"Players have got to play to their ability in games like this, just because it's a semi-final you can't go into your shell and wait for things to happen, you've got to go out and do things in this game," he said.
"That's what the good players do, the good players stand up in games like this and when that happens, when the leaders do their jobs, the rest seem to follow.
"Zarlia has to be the most experienced player nearly in the competition, week in and week out, you know what you get from her."
As a Western Rams representative who has also shone at hooker, Griffiths brings plenty to the Platypi.
She has scored 66 points for them this season, she's got a mountain of try assists and her work in defence has been outstanding.
"She performs the same week in, week out, she's consistent and that's what you need," Griffiths said.
"She'll want the ball in her hand, she has a good kicking game, good defensive game, good attacking game. She's invaluable to us really.
"She's not going to be a girl that will score you a 50 metre try, but if there's a 50 metre try scored she will be doing something in there to make it happen."
The Platypi finished the regular season in second to claim hosting rights for the sudden death semi-final against the Vipers. The Goannas and Castlereagh square off in the other.
Grimshaw admitted he had expected to be playing the Orange based side in the grand final qualifier, but as for what challenges the game itself will present he's not sure.
It's because the rivals have split their double-headers this season - the Vipers winning 22-16 in round three and the Platypi 38-0 in round seven.
"I thought it a couple of weeks ago that's who we'd be playing. Where I didn't know, but I did think we'd be playing them," the coach said.
"I really don't know what to expect from them really, it depends on who is available for both sides, that will have a big bearing on the outcome of the game.
"They've got a very good side, when they've got all their players there they are a very experienced side. They are good in the middle, that's where they play their good footy, once they get it going up the middle they can dominate out wide.
"Their halves are good, they've got a good hooker, good fullback, really good back rowers who are very strong runners."
While centre Teagan Miller, who impressed in last Saturday's 42-12 win over the Brumbies, is unavailable the Platypi do have some big ins.
Meredith Jones will slot straight into the centres, prop Kandy Kennedy returns and so does long serving Platypi Nicole Schneider.
That trio has plenty of big game experience and they're not the only ones either.
"We've got girls that know how to win and know how to play in big games - we'll be coming out all systems go," Grimshaw said.
"We've got a big job to do, but in saying that we deserve to be there so we'll go out and give it a good shot.
"You've got to be confident and the girls are confident. We are the defending premiers so we won't go down without a fight, we'll be putting everything into this.
"We spoke at the start of the season about defending our title and how hard it would be. We're halfway there now, we've just got a little hurdle to jump over."
Saturday's semi-final at Carrington Park will kick off at 2.15pm.
It will ice a bumper day of semi-final action with the Platypi under 12s taking on Goannas (10.45am), under 14s facing Woodbridge (11.45am) and under 16s to do battle with Vipers (1pm).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.