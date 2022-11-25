Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Panorama Platypi to host Vipers in must win Western Women's Rugby League semi-final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panorama Platypi captain Zarlia Griffiths palms off a Brumbies rival. She shapes as a key for Saturday's semi-final. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

SHE can tackle, she can kick, she can create - that's why Panorama Platypi captain Zarlia Griffiths shapes as a critical figure in Saturday's must win Western Women's Rugby League semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.