Making a difference in the lives of the Bathurst community Advertising Feature

The team at Glenray are ready to celebrate International Day for People With Disability. Picture Supplied

Saturday, December 3 will see communities and organisations around the world celebrate International Day of People with Disability (IDPWD), and the team at Glenray are all set to raise awareness for inclusion in the community. Glenray Marketing Manager, Elisa Miller, said that they had an amazing event planned to help celebrate. "As part of this year's celebrations and as a way to raise awareness for accessibility and inclusion in our community, World Champion Para Athelete, Ben Houlison, will be the guest speaker at our celebratory event," she said. "We will be hosting the event at Bathurst Panthers on December 2 at 10am, and the event is free making it accessible to everyone, all who are welcome to join us and hear Ben's story about what has motivated and inspired him to reach his goals."



This year's theme for IDPWD is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world". Glenray General Manager, Kath Graham, said that as a local disability support provider, it was one of Glenray's goals to help advocate and raise awareness in the community for people living with disability. "Innovation and technology are central to the lives of so many people living with disability, and any way that we can raise awareness to improve accessibility and inclusion is a positive step forward," she said.

After first opening as a school in 1957, then as a workshop in 1965, Glenray has experienced ongoing success providing services for both their participants and clients. Elisa said that dedicated staff and a shared vision continued to make Glenray a success story. "Our dedicated and caring staff are the back bone of this organisation, we have built and maintain a strong team by providing a positive supportive environment for our staff.



"We pride ourselves on providing a safe and secure environment for people living with disability, through providing a robust process of safety and risk management, dedicated caring staff, and having safe and secure environments to live and work in," she said. "We also have been fortunate to have an active strategic focused long standing board, who uphold our vision that 'All people living with disability are included and empowered to live the life they choose'."

Glenray has long been a part of the Bathurst community and Elisa said that participants enjoy all that Bathurst has to offer. "Our organisation is involved in the community, building connections with allied organisations, through networking and raising awareness of needs for accessibility in the community," she said. "Our primary contribution to the community is through our investment and development of accessible housing for the community in Bathurst, where over the years we have built seven purpose-built accessible homes in the Bathurst Community, located at Glenray Village, with the eighth home to be completed mid- December."