He travelled from China to the Bathurst region in search of gold | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
November 27 2022 - 5:30pm
Chinaman Ah Poo, featured in a photo from the Gregory Collection.

THE discovery of gold in the 1850s near Bathurst soon saw the news travelling around the world, including to the populace of southern China. This soon led to boatloads of Chinese men making their way to Australia's shores to seek their fortune. This week's photograph is from the Gregory Collection of the Bathurst District Historical Society and shows a Chinaman, Ah Poo, posing for Mr Gregory, local Bathurst photographer.

Ah Poo lived in the Tambaroora Hill End area, having travelled out from his village of Chuk Sau Yuen about a decade after gold had been discovered near Bathurst.

