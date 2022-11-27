Chinaman Ah Poo, featured in a photo from the Gregory Collection.

THE discovery of gold in the 1850s near Bathurst soon saw the news travelling around the world, including to the populace of southern China. This soon led to boatloads of Chinese men making their way to Australia's shores to seek their fortune. This week's photograph is from the Gregory Collection of the Bathurst District Historical Society and shows a Chinaman, Ah Poo, posing for Mr Gregory, local Bathurst photographer.

Ah Poo lived in the Tambaroora Hill End area, having travelled out from his village of Chuk Sau Yuen about a decade after gold had been discovered near Bathurst.



On arrival from China, and after making his way to Tambaroora, he had to register his name at the Tambaroora Registry Office.



He was now ready to mine for gold in the Australian goldfields that they called 'Xin Jin Shan' or the New Gold Mountain.

Most of the Chinese miners, with their long pigtails, were from Southern China.



They decided to sail to Australia mainly due to poverty and overpopulation.



Upon arrival, the Chinese were subjected to racism and were commonly discriminated against.



Their shanties could be burnt down and they were teased and taunted.



It wasn't uncommon for them to be robbed of any gold they had on their person.

Time saw changes to their mining methods and they often toiled in groups of 30 to 100 men, who were under an overseer.



The method soon proved too successful.



This method of mining added to the conflict between the Chinese and Europeans on the goldfields.



It turned out that the European miners resented their successful gold finds.



Another concern was that the Chinese immigrants were bringing smallpox and other diseases into Australia.



By the 1880s, many Europeans didn't even want Chinese immigrants living in Australia.

Newspapers, including the Bathurst Free Press and Mining Journal, often printed inflammatory and untrue information designed to shock and scare to populace.



They were designed to give the Chinese miners a bad reputation.



The Chinese tended to camp together on the goldfields, mostly keeping to themselves.



They built their joss house and dens to smoke their addictive opium drugs and others to gamble in.



Mining, for both the Chinese and Europeans, was a hard and hazardous job.



It was very dirty work, with no guarantee of any returns at the end of the week.

Chinese stores and shops would spring up in the various goldfields as Chinese numbers on the goldfield increased.



These stores were patronised by the other miners, not just the Chinese.



Often the Chinese owners built up very fine relations in the area and were known for their generosity and compassion to any miners down and out.



Others established smoking rooms that were built out the back of their shop, with their opium fumes and tobacco smoke, with the general store at the front.



This made things smelly especially when combined with food cooking.



Transactions were added up on their abacus.

By the end of the 1880s the numbers of Chinese on the goldfields had dropped to only a quarter of the peak numbers.



This was due to deaths on the goldfields, though mainly returning to China.

Others stayed and moved into other occupations, mainly market gardening.

At the Bathurst Show in early April 1905, Yeat Sing submitted the most entries in the vegetable section with War Sing submitting about half his number.



The two gardeners entered cauliflowers, onions, carrots, cabbages, parsnips, celery, suede turnips, white turnips, pumpkins, marrows, rockmelons, preserving melons, cucumbers, tomatoes, rhubarb and the "collection of vegetables".

Morrisset Street was one Bathurst street that had a number of Chinese market gardeners stating it as their business address.



Many Chinese established their market gardens on either side of the Macquarie, finding the soil very rich for garden vegetables.



Out of town gardeners would bring their carts on Friday into Bathurst loaded with vegetables and melons.



They would rent a cheap room and spend Saturday and Sunday travelling between old customers and new.

What became of Ah Poo I am unable to find as yet.



Alan McRae is with the Bathurst District Historical Society