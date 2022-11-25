A NATIONAL furniture retailer is the latest company with plans to open its doors in Bathurst, with Amart confirming it will open a store in Kelso in the first half of 2023.
A spokesperson for the company confirmed the business will begin operations in the city, with the store to be located in the old Masters site, next door to Harvey Norman.
Scott Pears, Amart Furniture's Chief Strategy Officer, said Bathurst was the perfect fit for the company.
"Amart is expanding rapidly across Australia.
"Bathurst is a wonderful community and we have been wanting to open there for some time. The right property came up for us in Bathurst and we can't wait to get in there," Mr Pears said.
The business is expected to employee up to 15 people when it opens.
He said the company has a strong regional presence across New South Wales, and the closest stores to Bathurst include Penrith, Canberra and Wagga Wagga.
Mr Pears said the Bathurst store is part of regional expansion strategy.
"We are keen to expand through all of regional NSW and Bathurst is an exciting new location for Amart," he said.
Mr Pears said Amart is an Australian business started in 1970, and has grown to 67 stores Australia wide.
"Amart's been making furniture for over 50 years. We have built a reputation on amazing deals and offers year round, great furniture at low prices and pride ourselves on exceptional customer service," Mr Pears said.
"Our customer service is our best kept secret."
He said the community will benefit from access to great priced furniture that can transform their homes.
"Amart is famous for its low prices, and our cost infrastructure helps to keep prices low. Value for money is important to us too, and we pass the savings on to our customers."
Mr Pears said Amart has over 2000 products to suit all styles across lounges, sofas, living, dining, bedroom, mattresses, office, outdoor and more.
"You'll find furniture to elevate your home with endless style possibilities from French Provincial right through to modern contemporary."
He said recently the brand has also added homewares, elevating their style offering so customers can completely style a room from start to finish with furniture, rugs, throws, bedding and other home décor.
"We make stylish, good quality furniture affordable and that helps our customers create beautiful spaces ready to be enjoyed."
He said the company was looking forward to opening its doors here in the city.
"It won't be long before Bathurst will be able to experience first-hand and be inspired, shopping Amart's huge range of fresh modern furniture, limited edition value buys and best sellers," he said.
