Western Advocate

Amart to open its doors at Bathurst's old Masters site in 2023

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 26 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 4:30am
WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: A look inside an Amart store.

A NATIONAL furniture retailer is the latest company with plans to open its doors in Bathurst, with Amart confirming it will open a store in Kelso in the first half of 2023.

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

