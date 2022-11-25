SHE was already a record breaker and a state champion, now Savannah Auvaa can call herself a School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship medallist as well.
The star under 10 Bathurst athlete marked her first appearance at a national level meeting by claiming a shot put gold medal and a silver in the discus.
In what has become a trademark of her efforts at big meetings, both of Auvaa's medals were earned with personal best throws as well.
To highlight just how much progress the young gun has made, when she won Little Athletics state gold in March for shot put it was with a throw of 9.54 metres.
To claim shot put gold in Brisbane at the School Sport Australia titles, the Bathurst South Public School student pulled out an 11.35m effort.
"I was feeling very surprised and happy. This is the first time that I've been to nationals," she said.
Such a vast improvement can be attributed to plenty of training, both under the guidance of her mother Tiffany Auvaa and three sessions with Canowindra-based Ernie Shackleton, a man who has coached Olympians.
The chance to work with Shackleton arose while Auvaa was playing tennis in Sydney - another of her sporting talents.
"Randomly we were at Super 10s for tennis in Parramatta and we saw some kids training and went over and approached this guy as he looked like he was coaching them quite well," Tiffany Auvaa said.
"He said he had a mate in Canowindra [Shackleton] and he contacted him the next day for us.
"He just corrected a couple of really little things that made a big difference."
Auvaa qualified for nationals on the back of twin gold medal performances at the NSW PSSA championships.
She took out the shot put with a 10.12m throw and won discus with a 31.22m effort.
It has her excited to make the trip to Brisbane, but as her mother explained the flooding which hit Bathurst prior to nationals had her nervous.
"We tried to go the back way because we live out at The Lagoon near the dam, we tried to get to Rockley and cut across but we got to the causeway and it was cut off so we had to turn back," she said.
"Our neighbours took us cross country, like across five of their paddocks, just to get out and around. Then as soon as we got into town the highway shut, so it was like 12 hours of chaos trying to get through."
But the Auvaas made it to Brisbane and Savannah went into action proudly wearing the blue colours of a New South Wales representative.
First up was the shot put. Queensland's Mila Josipovic pulled out a 10.64m effort with her first attempt and looked to have one hand on the gold.
But in her last attempt Auvaa, who's best throw to that point had been a 10.61, gave it everything. She produced an 11.35.
"So you get three attempts and then they chose the top eight then you get another three," she said.
"I was thinking for my last one 'Who cares? I'm coming second, I'm just going to give it my all, if I do a foul it doesn't matter'.
"At first because of how I was standing thought it was the same distance as everyone else.
"We went to this big lolly shop after I got the gold, there was lollies from all different places across the world," she added with a huge smile.
Following the shot put - her pet event - was the discus.
Again it was Queensland's Josipovic who made an early statement as she sent the 500 gram discus 36.54m on her first attempt.
Though Auvaa wasn't able to trump her in this event, she still threw a personal best 33.89m on her third attempt to claim the silver.
It bettered the 33.24m she threw to claim the Bathurst Athletics Club's under 10 girls record earlier this season.
"She's only just sort of found her rhythm in discus, at the start of the year she came sixth at state for Little Athletics, so she didn't podium," Tiffany Auvaa said.
"But she broke all the record at school for shot put and discus all the way to regionals. She did it at school, district and Western level."
So how did Auvaa celebrate her medal winning performances? It was with a friend from the Ku-ring-gai Little Athletics Club.
"We had a roof top pool party," she said, again wearing that huge grin.
It's a grin we could soon see in another event too - Auvaa said she's planning to give javelin a go at an upcoming carnival.
