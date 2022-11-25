Western Advocate
Savannah Auvaa claims gold and silver at School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 25 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 1:30pm
Bathurst athletics star Savannah Auvaa won gold and silver at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships.

SHE was already a record breaker and a state champion, now Savannah Auvaa can call herself a School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship medallist as well.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

