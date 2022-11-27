Western Advocate
Floods

Deputy Premier Paul Toole says communities must change the way they rebuild

By Bradley Jurd
November 28 2022 - 4:30am
AS the Central West begins its slow recovery following devastating floods, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole believes communities need to change the way they rebuild following natural disasters.

