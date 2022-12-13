Western Advocate

The Bathurst Buddies program hosted by McDonald's and The Uniting Church is helping those with addiction

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:06pm, first published December 13 2022 - 11:30am
Julie Fry enjoying a coffee on McDonald's with attendees of the Bathurst Buddies program Rob Neal, Tanya Sinclair and Aidyn Gould. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IT IS said that the best way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and this is exactly why the Bathurst Buddies program has seen extraordinary success since its inception.

AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

