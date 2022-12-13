IT IS said that the best way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and this is exactly why the Bathurst Buddies program has seen extraordinary success since its inception.
The Bathurst Buddies program is hosted every Friday morning from 10am at the Bathurst McDonald's restaurant for those who are overcoming addiction.
McDonald's supplies food and drink vouchers for attendees, so they can come together over a cup of coffee or a Mcmuffin and integrate into society.
The program is run in conjunction with the Uniting Church and offers a safe space for those who are seeking a change in their lifestyle to connect with others in the community.
Coordinator of Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) and volunteer with the Uniting Church Julie Fry said the program focuses on developing social networks.
"Bathurst Buddies is about providing a social activity for people who are trying to get away from their addictions," Ms Fry said.
"Often to get away from your addictions, you have to leave your friends behind and very often, you've already burnt your bridges with your family, so it can be a lonely space.
"So this is just an activity that has no other goals, but to provide a social outlet for people on Friday mornings."
The program is also one way to ensure that attendees are provided with a motivation to continue their recovery journey.
"It's about connecting with people and it's about not being at home and being bored," said program attendee Aidyn Gould.
"Boredom leads to addiction and that's why this is a great place to come, get out and just connect with people."
Another attendee of the program, Tanya Sinclair said that it has definitely helped her to forge friendships and keep on the right track in terms of overcoming her addiction.
"It's just about staying on the right road and you get a lot of support and everything here, everyone supports each other," she said.
"And It's always nice to come down and have a nice Big Mac or a cup of coffee and sit and have a chat."
The program supports those who are facing addictions to drugs, alcohol and gambling, and often provides fun activities for participants.
A recent session encouraged patrons to bring along their dog, to add yet another level of companionship to their meeting.
Participants in the program all expressed their thanks to the Uniting Church and McDonald's Bathurst for providing them with an outlet for support and camaraderie.
