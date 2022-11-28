ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) may be a frightening concept for some, but for Charles Sturt University professor Ganna Progrebna, AI is the way of the future.
One of the ways in which Ms Progrebna was aiming to ensure that a positive relationship can be developed between humans and technology, was by hosting a co-creation 'sandpit' event.
This sandpit session was held on Wednesday 23 November, and saw representatives from CSU and International Business Machines (IBM) attend.
"The 'sandpit' method of producing collaborative projects between industry and academia encourages innovation, creativity and co-creation in research design to develop new initiatives around a specified set of themes," Ms Progrebna said.
According to Ms Progrebna, there were three main agendas up for discussion during the session.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"One of them is diversity and inclusion in artificial intelligence, which is one of the main strands in my institute, because we are really focused on inclusive technologies," she said.
"A lot of technology is created in cities and for city dwellers so we want to make sure that rural communities benefit from artificial intelligence and modern day science technologies."
The second facet of the session was focused on cyber security, which is something that has been of immense public concern in recent months.
"With the Optus leak and other issues we have had recently, we really need talent in cyber security and we are hoping to develop that talent here at CSU directly with IBM," Ms Progrebna said.
"The third strand is the future of work. We are currently preparing people who will be retiring in around 50 or 60 years time, and we need to anticipate what will be those challenges of the future, in order to prepare."
One challenge that Mr Progrebna assured wouldn't be faced, is that of artificial intelligence developing sentience and becoming a threat to humanity.
"In science we have this term called human machine teaming, so we're no longer working alone, we are working alongside technology in the work space and we want to make sure that people and machines are collaborating and communicating in harmony," she said.
"But we are very far away from developing terminators."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.